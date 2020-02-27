Crew of ship from China barred from Bacolod port

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has prevented 19 crewmembers, including 15 Chinese, of a merchant vessel from disembarking at the Bredco Port in this city.

The ban was part of measures to prevent the spread of corononavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, according to PCG-Negros Occidental chief Lt. Cmdr. Jansen Benjamin.

The MV Unicorn Bravo arrived from Xiamen, China on Monday to deliver 3.3 tons of fertilizer to a Chinese-Filipino businessman in Bacolod.

Although the vessel’s skipper showed documents showing they have no flu symptoms, Benjamin said the crewmembers would be subjected to thermal scanning today.

The ship will be allowed to dock if the crewmembers will test negative for symptoms of COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, a cargo vessel from China was also barred from docking at the port of San Carlos City in Negros Occidental due to an order issued by the city government on COVID-19 prevention.