NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Crew of ship from China barred from Bacolod port
Gilbert Bayoran (The Philippine Star) - February 27, 2020 - 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has prevented 19 crewmembers, including 15 Chinese, of a merchant vessel from disembarking at the Bredco Port in this city.

The ban was part of measures to prevent the spread of corononavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, according to PCG-Negros Occidental chief Lt. Cmdr. Jansen Benjamin.

The MV Unicorn Bravo arrived from Xiamen, China on Monday to deliver 3.3 tons of fertilizer to a Chinese-Filipino businessman in Bacolod.

Although the vessel’s skipper showed documents showing they have no flu symptoms, Benjamin said the crewmembers would be subjected to thermal scanning today.

The ship will be allowed to dock if the crewmembers will test negative for symptoms of COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, a cargo vessel from China was also barred from docking at the port of San Carlos City in Negros Occidental due to an order issued by the city government on COVID-19 prevention.

COVID-19 MV UNICORN BRAVO PCG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
436 North Cotabato barangays now 'drug cleared'
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
According to the policy-setting Dangerous Drugs Board, "drug-cleared" barangays are those that had been "classified as previously...
Nation
fbfb
LTFRB warns P2P firm on illegal operation
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will impound a point-to-point bus firm’s vehicles if they are...
Nation
fbfb
Politics, drugs eyed in kagawad’s slay
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Investigators are looking at politics and illegal drugs as among the possible motives in the murder of the only barangay official...
Nation
fbfb
More Pangasinan barangays affected by ASF
By Eva Visperas | 1 day ago
More hogs in this town and in Lingayen have tested positive for African swine fever, officials said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
12 women rescued from spa offering ‘extra service’
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | February 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Twelve women were rescued from a spa supposedly offering “extra service” in Makati City at past midnight yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
58 minutes ago
Fire hits Vigan heritage house, kills owner
By Raymund Catindig | 58 minutes ago
A fire of unknown origin razed a two-story heritage house in Vigan, killing its owner yesterday morning.
Nation
fbfb
58 minutes ago
Kerwin, Peter Lim charged in Cebu drug trade
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 58 minutes ago
The National Bureau of Investigation yesterday filed charges of drug trafficking against Kerwin Espinosa and two other alleged...
Nation
fbfb
58 minutes ago
PNP hits artists’ group over digital graffiti
By Emmanuel Tupas | 58 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday deplored the Concerned Artists of the Philippines for “digital graffiti”...
Nation
fbfb
58 minutes ago
P2.1 million shabu seized in Quezon City stings
By Emmanuel Tupas | 58 minutes ago
More than P2 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu were confiscated in separate drug busts in Quezon City...
Nation
fbfb
58 minutes ago
Ultra Lotto pot seen to hit P243 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 58 minutes ago
The jackpot of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 is expected to reach P243 million by tomorrow night’s draw after no one won the...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with