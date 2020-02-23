Chinese national arrested for spitting, causing commotion in Manila eatery

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese national was arrested in Tondo on Saturday night for grave scandal, unjust vexation and malicious mischief after he caused a commotion at a restaurant.

According to reports by Manila's Special Mayor's Reaction Team, Chinese national Cai Jinxiong was filmed sitting in the establishment at two in the morning spitting on the floor and swearing the establishment's security personnel.

CCTV footage captured the man leaving the restaurant and tipping over two motorcycles and causing them to crash onto the pavement at the Orchard Garden at Masangkay Street in Tondo. The two motorcycles were reported to have sustained significant damage as a result.

The mayor's team described the man as being caught "in the act of spitting in the floor, and uttering unsavory words against the security guard and crew of the said establishment."

The Revised Penal Code of the Philippines penalizes the following acts:

Art. 200. Grave scandal. — The penalties of arresto mayor and public censure shall be imposed upon any person who shall offend against decency or good customs by any highly scandalous conduct not expressly falling within any other article of this Code. Art. 287. Light coercions. — Any person who, by means of violence, shall seize anything belonging to his debtor for the purpose of applying the same to the payment of the debt, shall suffer the penalty of arresto mayor in its minimum period and a fine equivalent to the value of the thing, but in no case less than 75 pesos.chanrobles virtual law library Art. 327. Who are liable for malicious mischief. — Any person who shall deliberately cause the property of another any damage not falling within the terms of the next preceding chapter shall be guilty of malicious mischief.

Reports of rowdy Chinese nationals have not been uncommon on social media, although authorities have cautioned that some narratives may only be invented for the purpose of spreading anti-Chinese sentiment.

In any case, said Kaisahan Para sa Kaunlaran president Meah Ang See in an interview in 2018, bad behavior by members of a certain nationality does not justify making racist statements about them.

She said then that although there have been complaints about the behavior of Chinese visitors and workers, Filipinos should not use racial attacks against them.

"Criticize the act because the act is wrong. [But] you have to remove the racial part. You have to remove the ethnicity from horrible acts because they are horrible. Period. [It’s] not because they are horrible Chinese," she said.

In a statement on the closure of an unlicensed Chinese establishment on Sunday morning, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on his personal Facebook account said: "If you want to do business in our City, you follow our laws," the mayor wrote.

