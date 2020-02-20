Guevarra: Murder of BuCor exec 'very likely' linked to GCTA controversy

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the killing of Bureau of Corrections legal chief is “very likely” linked to the Good Conduct and Time Allowances controversy.

Guevarra on Thursday directed the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the killing of BuCor legal chief Fredric Anthony Santos, who was shot point blank at the head as he was about to pick up his daughter in Muntinlupa on Wednesday afternoon.

The Justice chief said that while the killing is still under investigation, it is “very likely that it might have something to do with the GCTA issue.”

Santos testified to the corruption at the Bureau during Senate hearings into the Republic Act 10592 and the possible early release of murderer-rapist Antonio Sanchez.

RA 10592 expanded the GCTA, which rewards prisoners for good conduct by deducting days from their sentences.

During the Senate inquiry, corruption schemes at the BuCor were also revealed.

In one of the hearings, Sen. Panfilo Lacson asked the resource persons on whether there is corruption at the bureau.

Santos admitted that there is “petty corruption” inside the New Bilibid Prison.

He said that a "keeper," whose duty involves monitoring inmates, may sometimes receive P500-P1,000 for covering up the use of mobile phone or drinking alcohol inside the penitentiary.

Santos was serving the suspension meted by the Office of the Ombudsman as it looked into the “questionable” release of 1,914 heinous crime convicts under the GCTA.

He was supposed to resume work at the Bureau on March.