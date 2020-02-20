Enforce tricycle ban on highways, LGUs told

MANILA, Philippines — Local chief executives should strictly implement the ban on tricycles and pedicabs along national highways as part of road clearing operations.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año issued the directive, citing reports that tricycles continue to ply national highways.

Año said three-wheeled vehicles are not allowed even to cross national roads.

He said tricycles and pedicabs are banned on national roads under Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code and memoranda issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“Matagal na nating ipinagbabawal ang mga tricycles at pedicabs sa national highway ngunit ang daming pasaway. Hindi lang ito nakakasagabal sa daan kundi nagiging sanhi ng sakuna sa kalye,” he said.

Año said local government units should create their tricycle task force to formulate route plans for tricycles and other three-wheeled vehicles.

The task force will be headed by the mayor as chairman and police chief as vice chairman.

The chairman of the committee on transportation or public safety, president of the Liga ng mga Barangay, head of the tricycle regulatory board, head of the Department of Public Order and Safety, planning and development officer, head of the traffic management office and local government operations officer are the members of the task force.

Año said administrative charges would be filed against erring local government officials.

“It is the responsibility of local chief executives to exact accountability and impose corresponding sanctions against non-supportive or non-compliant local officials and employees,” he said.

He said compliance with the trike ban is included in President Duterte’s order to clear road of obstructions.