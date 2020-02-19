2 massage parlors closed over ‘extra service’

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday lauded the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) for its intensive campaign against massage parlors offering “extra services” to customers.

“We thank the QCPD for its untiring and relentless campaign against illicit massage parlors,” Belmonte said following police operations that resulted in the closure of two massage parlors.

Belmonte expressed confidence that the operations of these illegal establisments would soon come to an end.

On Sunday, operatives of the QCPD Station 11 in Galas raided a massage parlor along E. Rodriguez Avenue and arrested six therapists who allegedly offered sexual services to customers.

On Valentine’s Day, officers of the QCPD Station 2 in Barangay Masambong raided a similar establishment along Roosevelt Avenue and rescued nine workers.

The workers were turned over to the city’s social services and development department.

Belmonte earlier ordered the police to intensify its crackdown against massage parlors offering extra services.

“May this serve as a warning to these spas. Your days are numbered,” she said earlier this month.