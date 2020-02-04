NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora and his father, Rep. Ronaldo Zamora, lead the groundbreaking for another high rise, in-city socialized housing project on F. Manalo street, Barangay Batis yesterday.
San Juan breaks ground for P1 billion socialized housing
Neil Jayson Servallos (The Philippine Star) - February 4, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — At least 500 families will benefit from the second P1.03-billion socialized housing project in San Juan City that broke ground yesterday, Mayor Francis Zamora said.

With the first 22-story residential building that started last year, Zamora said the city government would be able to provide homes to around 1,000 families.

 The housing project will rise along F. Manalo street in Barangay Batis.

The building will have 540 residential units in a 2,577-square meter property with an average size of 29 square meters per unit. The first building is expected to house 296 families.

“So in no time, we would be able to provide shelter to almost 1,000 families,” Zamora said during the groundbreaking rites.

He assured the public that no cost would be incurred by the local government, which has a P1-billion debt left by the previous administration.

Informal settlers and low-income families will benefit from the housing project, according to the mayor.

There are around 6,000 informal settler families in San Juan.

“The previous administration relocated families in far-flung areas. It’s difficult for those who work in Metro Manila to travel four to five hours daily,” Zamora said.

He said the beneficiaries would have decent housing, which they can own after 25 years.

“The units are rent-to-own. What they paid in 25 years would be considered as partial payment,” he said.

The local government opted to build vertical housing buildings due to the lack of vacant lots in the city.

Luz Evangelista, officer-in-charge of the National Housing Authority National Capital Region, said the program prompted other local government units to follow San Juan’s housing project.

The project – a modern, condominium-type building – is a complete housing package with water and electric facilities, a basketball court, a multi-purpose room and 14 commercial units.

