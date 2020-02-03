Quezon City to spas, massage parlors: Stop ‘extra service’

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday ordered a crackdown on spas and massage parlors offering “extra service” to put a stop to sexual exploitation and human trafficking in the city.

“I ordered an intensified campaign against spas that offer extra service. May this serve as a warning to these spas. Your days are numbered,” she said in Filipino in a statement.

Last Friday, local authorities and police raided the Epitome Z Spa in Barangay West Kamias and arrested three massage therapists.

Two of the therapists tested positive for the sexually transmitted diseases hepatitis B and syphilis.

A total of 14 persons were apprehended when an undercover operative confirmed that the spa was offering sexual services.

The operation stemmed from a complaint regarding the spa’s illicit operation.

The establishment was ordered closed by the business permit and licensing department.

In November last year, at least two spas offering sexual services were raided and closed down by the city government.