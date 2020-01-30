NBI nabs Pagcor employee in sting

MANILA, Philippines — An employee of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. was apprehended yesterday for allegedly acting as a fixer for patients seeking medical assistance from PAGCOR.

Anthony Rabanillo, special operations aide II assigned with the Community Relations and Services Department (CRSD), was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in an entrapment operation in front of the PAGCOR office along UN Avenue, Manila.

NBI agents said they nabbed Rabanillo shortly after he received the marked money at past 2 p.m.

The suspect reportedly promised patients that he would immediately process their medical assistance in exchange for a fee.

On orders of PAGCOR chairman Andrea Domingo, CRSD vice president Jimmy Bondoc sought the help of the NBI after receiving a complaint against Rabanillo.

Aside from Rabanillo, four employees of PAGCOR are reportedly involved in the scheme.

Charges of swindling and violation of Republic Act 11032 or the anti-red tape law will be filed against Rabanillo, the NBI said.