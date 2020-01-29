P6.8-M shabu seized in Marawi City buy-bust

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Authorities seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from two alleged drug dealers arrested in Marawi City on Wednesday morning.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Manumbilao Tocalo and Muhajir Usman Samad were immediately frisked and cuffed after a tradeoff with undercover PDEA-BARMM agents near the commercial center inside the campus of the Mindanao State University.

Azurin said the entrapment that resulted in the arrest of Tucalo and Samad was a joint initiative of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade and the 82nd Infantry Battalion, personnel from the Marawi City and Lanao del Sur police offices and the Bangsamoro regional police office.

He said the suspects shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.