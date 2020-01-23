Money dispute eyed in killing of ex-lawmaker Edgar Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — Police are eyeing money dispute between an inmate client and former Rep. Edgar Mendoza (Batangas, 2nd district) as a motive in the killing of the former lawmaker and his two companions in Tiaong, Quezon.
Police Brigadier General Joel Coronel, acting director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, identified Bilibid inmate Sherwin Sanchez Punzalan as the mastermind of the crime.
“Based on information we have gathered and statements of witnesses,
Sanchez is a client of Mendoza, who was a practicing lawyer.
The charred remains of Mendoza, his driver Ruel Ruiz and bodyguard Nicanor Mendoza,
“On the day Congressman Mendoza disappeared, he
“There was a disagreement on the amount to
The CIDG acting director said that
Coronel said that Punzalan, who
Police also identified other suspects, who are now in police custody, in the killing as:
- Jael Fajardo, wife of Arthur Fajardo
- Madonna Palomar, Jael’s household worker
- Kristine Fernandez, Jael’s runner, assistant
Carlo Acuña, hiredkiller
- Erickson Balbastro,
hiredkiller
Another suspect, Rodel Mercado, remains at large is now a subject of manhunt.
The CIDG said Fernandez served coffee with sleeping pills to the victims, and when the effects wore off, they were “stabbed and struck by hard objects in the head, causing their death.”
Complaints filed
PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said that the CIDG has filed murder complaints against the suspects.
“The CIDG has filed
“This case
- Latest
- Trending