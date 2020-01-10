NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Mendoza
Ex-Batangas lawmaker found dead in burned car
Michelle Zoleta, Evelyn Macairan, Christina Mendez, Arnell Ozaeta, Delon Porcalla, Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - January 10, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The charred remains of former Batangas second district congressman Edgar Mendoza and his two companions were found in a burned vehicle in Tiaong, Quezon yesterday.

Maj. Lawrence Panganiban,  Tiaong police chief, said they received a call from a concerned citizen shortly after midnight regarding a burning vehicle on a bridge in Barangay San Francisco, around 10 kilometers away from the town proper.

Panganiban said three bodies were found on the back seats of the vehicle after the fire was put out at around 2:30 a.m.

The two other victims are believed to be Mendoza’s driver Ruel Ruiz and his bodyguard Nicanor Mendoza. Probers took DNA samples to confirm their identities.

Panganiban denied reports that the victims bore gunshot wounds. “It is impossible to see if there were gunshot wounds and other injuries as the corpses were burned beyond recognition,” he said in a phone interview.

Panganiban said among those recovered in the car were Mendoza’s identification cards and documents.

The victims left Mendoza’s home in Batangas City on Wednesday to meet a client in Laguna, the relatives of the former congressman told police.

“Dumaan pa nga daw sila ng Lipa para doon mag lunch,” Panganiban said, quoting Mendoza’s son Edgar Carlos, who also confirmed that the burned vehicle, a Honda Civic (DAN-6374), was owned by his father.

Mendoza was reported missing when he failed to come home on Wednesday.

No threats

Citing the statements of Mendoza’s relatives, Panganiban said the former congressman did not receive death threats.

Mendoza, who served as congressman from 1998 to 2001, was former commissioner of the then Bureau of Immigration and Deportation during the presidency of Fidel Ramos. 

In March 1998, the Presidential Commission Against Graft and Corruption recommended the dismissal and perpetual disqualification from holding public office of Mendoza after he was found guilty of grave misconduct over the unlawful arrest of three foreigners.

Mendoza and two other former associate immigration commissioners were also investigated by the Senate over the alleged irregular use of fees collected from carriers at international airports and seaports.  

Barbarism

Malacañang condemned the killing of Mendoza, describing it as “an outrageous act of barbarism. “

”The perpetrators of this heinous crime will be pursued until they are placed behind bars,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

“We assure the bereaved family of the deceased that justice will be accorded by prosecuting the people behind this dastardly crime to the fullest extent of the law,” Panelo said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to assist the police in its probe.

LAWRENCE PANGANIBAN
