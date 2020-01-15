4 Batangas towns placed on lockdown due to Taal unrest

BATANGAS — The Department of the Interior and Local Government in Calabarzon issued Wednesday a memorandum advising concerned LGUs to conduct a mandatory evacuation in all barangays susceptible to ballistic projectiles, base surges and volcanic tsunami as a result of the eruption of Taal volcano.

A total of 12 municipalities and two cities were named in the document signed by DILG Calabarzon OIC Provincial Director Abigail Andres.

These are the towns of Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Balete, Cuenca, Laurel, Lemery, Malvar, Mataasnakahoy, San Nicolas, Sta. Teresita, Taal and Talisay. Also included were the cities of Lipa and Tanauan.

Of the 14, four towns are now implementing a total lockdown as confirmed by Ssgt. Armstrong De Castro of the Regional Incident Management Team namely Taal, Agoncillo, Talisay and Laurel. These towns have a total combined population of almost 200,000 individuals.

Philippine National Police Batangas Provincial Director Edwin Quilates said they are implementing the lockdown to keep people away from danger.