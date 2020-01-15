NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Mask-clad residents ride in a jeepney as they evacuate their homes in Laurel town, Batangas province south of Manila on Jan. 15, 2020. Philippine authorities were struggling January 15 to keep thousands of evacuees from returning to homes in areas threatened by a feared massive eruption of Taal volcano.
Ted Aljibe/AFP
4 Batangas towns placed on lockdown due to Taal unrest
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 9:27pm

BATANGAS — The Department of the Interior and Local Government in Calabarzon issued Wednesday a memorandum advising concerned LGUs to conduct a mandatory evacuation in all barangays susceptible to ballistic projectiles, base surges and volcanic tsunami as a result of the eruption of Taal volcano. 

A total of 12 municipalities and two cities were named in the document signed by DILG Calabarzon OIC Provincial Director Abigail Andres. 

These are the towns of Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Balete, Cuenca, Laurel, Lemery, Malvar, Mataasnakahoy, San Nicolas, Sta. Teresita, Taal and Talisay. Also included were the cities of Lipa and Tanauan. 

Of the 14, four towns are now implementing a total lockdown as confirmed by Ssgt. Armstrong De Castro of the Regional Incident Management Team namely Taal, Agoncillo, Talisay and Laurel. These towns have a total combined population of almost 200,000 individuals. 

Philippine National Police Batangas Provincial Director Edwin Quilates said they are implementing the lockdown to keep people away from danger.

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 15, 2020 - 6:27pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 15, 2020 - 6:27pm

In a special session today, the Provincial Council of Cavite approved a resolution declaring Cavite, among the provinces nearest the rumbling Taal Volcano, under a state of calamity. 

January 15, 2020 - 4:57pm

A time-lapse animation that the NASA Earth Observatory released shows the direction the hazardous volcanic ashfall and gases blew from January 12 to 13 after Taal Volcano's phreatic eruption (steam-driven explosion) last Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. 

Taal is the second most active volcano near Manila, the nation's capital, which is located approximately 60 kilometers north of the volcano.

The US space agency also released a map showing stratospheric sulfur dioxide concentrations on Jan. 13, 2020.

The map below shows stratospheric sulfur dioxide concentrations on January 13, 2020, as detected by the Ozone Mapping Profiler Suite (OMPS) on the NOAA-NASA Suomi-NPP satellite.

January 15, 2020 - 4:37pm

The Philippine Red Cross shows what to pack in your Go Bag, a bag you pack in advance to use in case of an emergency evacuation. A Go Bag should contain non-perishable food that will last for at least three days.

Plan ahead and make your own one today.

January 15, 2020 - 2:48pm

Baclaran Church urges devotees to pray the oratio imperata for those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

 

January 15, 2020 - 1:54pm

Sen. Nancy Binay asks government financial agencies and offices to implement six months to one year loan payment moratorium for those people affected by the Taal Volcano unrest.

"We can help ease the burdens of our kababayans hit by natural calamities and a way for government agencies to show continuing concern for its members, and its way of helping out its members during their times of need," Binay says. 

"Nananawagan din po tayo sa mga local government units na huwag muna maningil ng penalties sa mga hindi makakapagbayad ng real property taxes at mga businesses na di makapag-renew ng business permits dahil naapektuhan sila ng pagputok ng Taal," she adds. 

