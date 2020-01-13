Batangas placed under state of calamity as 'explosive' Taal eruption looms

Batangas — The province of Batangas on Monday afternoon was placed under the state of calamity due to Taal Volcano's eruption.

In a resolution signed by the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, the declaration aims to implement, complement and sustain quick disaster response and recovery activities in the affected cities and towns of the province.

An endorsement letter from Gov. Hermilando Mandanas, chairperson of the Batangas Province Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, requested the Sanggunian Panlalawigan to declare a state of calamity in the province of Batangas.

"Pursuant to NDRRMC Memorandum Order No, 60, series of 2019, dated June 17, 2019, Revised Guidelines for the declaration of a State of Calamity, it states that a state of calamity can be declared when 'at least fifteen (15%) of the forecasted affected population based on science-based projection are in need of emergency assistance,'" the resolution stated.

“The volcano eruption has greatly ravaged at least three towns of Batangas namely, Talisay, Agoncillo and Laurel causing damage to agriculture and vital livelihood in the province,” Lito Castro, chief of the Batangas PDRRMC, said

Funds shall be utilized for relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction, recovery and other works or services, in order to mitigate the effects of the disaster and stabilize the situation in the disaster-stricken areas.

The resolution added that, by authority vested to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, under NDRRMC Memorandum Order No, 60, series of 2019, which states that "when two or more municipalities or cities are affected by a disaster, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, upon the recommendation of the Provincial DRRM Council, may declare the entire province under a State of Calamity."

Board member Jhoanna Corona of the 3rd District of Batangas said the Sangguniang Bayan of Balete and Agoncillo have already declared a state of calamity in their areas. Meanwhile, the town of San Nicolas is preparing its resolution for the declaration of state of calamity.

According to the Batangas PDRRMC, around 16,780 individuals or 3,013 families were evacuated to different areas of the province.

Batangas PDRRMC said there was no casualty yet in the province due to the eruption.

Castro said the towns of Mataas na Kahoy, Laurel, Talisay, Agoncillo and the City of Tanauan are experiencing power interruptions as of this writing.

All national roads, provincial and local road in the province are passable as reported by the Department of Public Works and Highways.