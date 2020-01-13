Batangas placed under state of calamity as 'explosive' Taal eruption looms

Batangas — The province of Batangas on Monday afternoon was placed under the state of calamity due to Taal Volcano's eruption.
In a resolution signed by the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, the declaration aims to implement, complement and sustain quick disaster response and recovery activities in the affected cities and towns of the province.
An endorsement letter from Gov. Hermilando Mandanas, chairperson of the Batangas Province Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, requested the Sanggunian Panlalawigan to declare a state of calamity in the province of Batangas.
"Pursuant to NDRRMC Memorandum Order No, 60, series of 2019, dated June 17, 2019, Revised Guidelines for the declaration of a State of Calamity, it states that a state of calamity can be declared when 'at least fifteen (15%) of the forecasted affected population based on science-based projection are in need of emergency assistance,'" the resolution stated.
“The volcano eruption has greatly ravaged at least three towns of Batangas namely, Talisay, Agoncillo and Laurel causing damage to agriculture and vital livelihood in the province,” Lito Castro, chief of the Batangas PDRRMC, said
Funds shall be utilized for relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction, recovery and other works or services, in order to mitigate the effects of the disaster and stabilize the situation in the disaster-stricken areas.
The resolution added that, by authority vested to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, under NDRRMC Memorandum Order No, 60, series of 2019, which states that "when two or more municipalities or cities are affected by a disaster, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, upon the recommendation of the Provincial DRRM Council, may declare the entire province under a State of Calamity."
Board member Jhoanna Corona of the 3rd District of Batangas said the Sangguniang Bayan of Balete and Agoncillo have already declared a state of calamity in their areas. Meanwhile, the town of San Nicolas is preparing its resolution for the declaration of state of calamity.
According to the Batangas PDRRMC, around 16,780 individuals or 3,013 families were evacuated to different areas of the province.
Batangas PDRRMC said there was no casualty yet in the province due to the eruption.
Castro said the towns of Mataas na Kahoy, Laurel, Talisay, Agoncillo and the City of Tanauan are experiencing power interruptions as of this writing.
All national roads, provincial and local road in the province are passable as reported by the Department of Public Works and Highways.
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)
A Department of Environment and Natural Resources report on air quality in some Metro Manila cities shows an unhealthy status for sensitive groups in Taguig, Mandaluyong and Las Piñas as of 11 a.m.
The private sector has chipped in its relief efforts to complement that of the government, the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, which includes the country's largest corporations, says in a release.
Among the efforts are the distribution of face masks with the help of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation and Metrobank.
"In partnership with Airbnb Open Homes, PDRF is also ready to provide temporary accommodations for response teams," it also says.
PLDT-Smart Foundation and Smart Communications is also providing 2,000 relief packs and 1,000 hygiene kits as well as communications support for Metropolitan Manila Development volunteers deployed to Batangas.
"One Meralco Foundation (OMF) also sent two solar mobile charging stations in evacuation centers in Alfonso, Cavite and is ready to distribute 3,000 relief packs for various evacuation centers in Cavite and Batangas," PDRF says.
"In anticipation of requests for support from the government and other response partners, Meralco has generator sets on standby, Manila Water Foundation is set to deploy 2,000 five-gallon units of bottled water, and Metro Pacific Investments Foundation has prepositioned 1,000 blankets, 1,000 mats, 1,500 shirts, and 100 pieces of water filters for families."
After a brief waning of activity following lava fountaining at 2:49 to 4:28 a.m. today, Taal's eruption resumed immediately with weak sporadic lava fountaining and hydrovolcanic activity at the main crater that generated two-kilometer high plumes, Phivolcs says in its 4 p.m. eruption update.
State volcanologists say heavy ashfall from the ongoing eruptions has fallen southwest in Cuenca, Lemery and Taal in Batangas.
A total of 144 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded in the Taal region since 1 p.m. Sunday, January 12.
READ: Eruption Update for Taal Volcano #TaalVolcano #TaalEruption2020 pic.twitter.com/FeYwHA2tyh— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) January 13, 2020
Residents of Lemery in Batangas flee their homes Monday, January 13, as smogs of volcanic ash spewed by Taal Volcano besiege their town. (Photos by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman)
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority says it will set up two portable water purifiers in Sto. Tomas, Batangas later today. Sto. Tomas and Tanauan have been identified as evacuation sites for residents affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano.
Michael Salalima, head of the MMDA Public Safety Office and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Focal Person, adds that Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivares has allocated 1,500 bottled waters and food items which will be brought by the second batch of MMDA contingent.
- Latest
- Trending