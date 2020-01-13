Village exec shot dead

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A barangay councilman was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in this city on Saturday night.

Romeo Canlas, 33, of Barangay 26, was having a drinking session in Purok Masagana 1 when he was killed.

Canlas was declared dead on arrival at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, according to Lt. Col. Ariel Pico, spokesman for the Bacolod City police.

The assailants fled in a van.

Probers have yet to determine the motive for the killing.