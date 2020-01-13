Quezon City hikes allowances of prosecutors, judges

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has approved two ordinances increasing the monthly allowance of prosecutors and judges assigned in the city.

Mayor Joy Belmonte signed the ordinances on Dec. 27 and Nov. 25 last year.

Ordinance No. SP-2895, S-2019 increased the monthly allowance by almost two-fold, depending on the rank of the prosecutor.

The city prosecutor, who holds the rank of Prosecutor V, will have a monthly allowance of P35,000.

The allowance of deputy prosecutors was raised from P10,000 to P15,000 .

Senior assistant and assistant city prosecutors will receive allowances of P12,000 and P10,000, respectively.

The city council recognized the “daunting challenge demanded by the high volume of cases” faced by the prosecutors.

Data showed that the Office of the City Prosecutor handles an average of 29,000 cases per year.

Ordinance No. SP-2884, S-2019 increased the allowance of regional trial court judges from P20,000 to P40,000.

Belmonte said they acknowledged the vital and critical role of judges in dispensing justice and the need to “reciprocate their invaluable services” to the city.