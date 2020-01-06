Magnitude 5 quake strikes off Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines— A magnitude 5 earthquake rattled Davao Occidental waters on Monday afternoon.

In its latest bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology upgrade the magnitude of the quake to 5. It was initially reported as magnitude 4.7.

The tremor, tectonic in origin, occurred at 03:25 p.m. and its epicenter was traced at 031 kilometers south west of Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

It was felt at various intensities in several areas with Intensity V (Strong) as the highest.

Phivolcs earlier said the highest intensity recorded was only at Intensity IV (Moderately Strong).

The institute categorizes quake with Intensity V as strong. It is generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors.

Here are the recorded Intensities:

Intensity V - Sarangani, Davao Occidental

Intensity IV - Glan, Sarangani

Intensity III (Weak) - General Santos City

Intensity II (Slightly felt) - Kiamba, Malungon and Alabel, Sarangani; Polomolok & Tupi, South Cotabato



Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III - General Santos City

Intensity II - Malungon, Alabel & Kiamba, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity I - Koronadal City; Kidapawan City

Phivolcs warned the residents in these areas of aftershocks but said that there are no damages expected.

It also recorded a magnitude 5.4 earthquake that jolted some parts of Mindanao on Monday morning. The magnitude 5.4 tremor was located in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental.

These quakes were recorded months after Mindanao experienced series of earthquakes that damaged several infrastructures in the region.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was also recorded in Sarangani, Davao Occidental last December 29.