NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This image shows the epicenter of the magnitude 5 quake that jolted Sarangani, Davao Occidental.
Phivolcs/Released
Magnitude 5 quake strikes off Davao Occidental
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2020 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines— A magnitude 5 earthquake rattled Davao Occidental waters on Monday afternoon.

In its latest bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology upgrade the magnitude of the quake to 5. It was initially reported as magnitude 4.7.

The tremor, tectonic in origin, occurred at 03:25 p.m. and its epicenter was traced at 031 kilometers south west of Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

It was felt at various intensities in several areas with Intensity V (Strong) as the highest.

Phivolcs earlier said the highest intensity recorded was only at Intensity IV (Moderately Strong).

The institute categorizes quake with Intensity V as strong. It is generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors.

Here are the recorded Intensities:

  • Intensity V - Sarangani, Davao Occidental

  • Intensity IV - Glan, Sarangani

  • Intensity III (Weak) - General Santos City

  • Intensity II (Slightly felt) - Kiamba, Malungon and Alabel, Sarangani; Polomolok & Tupi, South Cotabato


Instrumental Intensities:

  • Intensity III - General Santos City

  • Intensity II - Malungon, Alabel & Kiamba, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato

  • Intensity I - Koronadal City; Kidapawan City

Phivolcs warned the residents in these areas of aftershocks but said that there are no damages expected.

It also recorded a magnitude 5.4 earthquake that jolted some parts of Mindanao on Monday morning. The magnitude 5.4 tremor was located in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental.

These quakes were recorded months after Mindanao experienced series of earthquakes that damaged several infrastructures in the region.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was also recorded in Sarangani, Davao Occidental last December 29.

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL EARTHQUAKE MINDANAO MINDANAO EARTHQUAKE MINDANAO QUAKE PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: Route of the Black Nazarene for Traslacion 2020
By Rosette Adel | 4 days ago
Quiapo officials on Thursday announced that it would follow a different route for the annual procession of the Black Nazarene...
Nation
fb tw
Chinese seized in Pasay, rescued in Batangas
By Ed Amoroso | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
A Chinese dance instructor seized by suspected kidnappers in Pasay City on Friday night has been rescued in Lobo, Batangas.
Nation
fb tw
Magnitude 5 quake strikes off Davao Occidental
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
A magnitude 5 earthquake rattled Davao Occidental waters on Monday afternoon.
Nation
fb tw
‘Reds’ kill IP group leader
By Michael Punongbayan | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Four suspected New People’s Army guerrillas shot dead a leader of an indigenous peoples group in Cabanglasan, Bukidnon on Saturday morning.
Nation
fb tw
Group to appeal SC bus ban ruling
By Delon Porcalla | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
A party-list group, which is among the petitioners questioning the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority ban on provincial buses along EDSA, yesterday vowed to file a motion for reconsideration after the Supreme...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
7 hours ago
LIST: Schedule of novena masses, activities for Traslacion 2020
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
The officials of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or the Quiapo Church recently released the schedule of novena...
Nation
fb tw
9 hours ago
Classes, gov't work in Manila suspended on Jan. 9 for Nazarene traslacion
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The suspension of classes covers all levels in all education institutions in the nation’s capital.
Nation
fb tw
19 hours ago
PCSO to introduce new games to raise funds
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office is looking to introduce new games this year to raise more revenue for its charity...
Nation
fb tw
19 hours ago
10 drug suspects nabbed in Pasig
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Ten persons were apprehended in a drug sting in Pasig City, which resulted in the confiscation of P34,000 worth of shabu before...
Nation
fb tw
19 hours ago
Villar sees 30% traffic improvement on EDSA
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
This year will be the turning point when traffic congestion along EDSA will finally be solved, Public Works and Highways Secretary...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with