The epicenter of the magnitude 6.4 quake was traced 130 kilometers south east of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.
Phivolcs/ Released
Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes waters off Davao Occidental
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2019 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — An earthquake with magnitude 6.4 was recorded jolted Davao Occidental on Sunday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier reported a magnitude 6.1 quake but it updated the magnitude to 6.4.

The epicenter of the quake was traced 130 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

Some areas experienced moderately strong shaking or Intensity IV during the earthquake.

The tremor was felt at varying intensities in the following areas:

  • Intensity IV - General Santos City

  • Intensity III - Tampakan, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Makilala, and Magpet, Cotabato;

  • Davao City; Magsaysay, and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur; Panabo City; Gingoog City, and

  • Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental; Damulog, and Kalilangan, Bukidnon

  • Intensity II - Cagayan de Oro City; Balingasag, Jasaan, and Villanueva, Misamis Oriental;

  • Kabacan, M'lang, and Tulunan, Cotabato; Columbio and Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

Instrumental Intensities:

  • Intensity IV - Kiamba and Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City; Tupi, South Cotabato

  • Intensity III - Gingoog City; Kidapawan City

  • Intensity I - Bislig City; Cagayan de Oro City

Phivolcs said there was no damage during the quake but it warned the public of aftershocks.

 At least 14 aftershocks with magnitude 2.5 to 3.6 have been recorded in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental as of posting.

