180 ’cracker zones designated in Quezon City
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - December 30, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to lessen firecracker related-injuries during the New Year revelry, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has assigned 180 fireworks zones in the city.

Belmonte said the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnics would be limited to these designated zones, which will be manned by the police and barangay officials.

She stressed the need to regulate and control the use of firecrackers to ensure the safety of the public.  

“We urge the residents to use fireworks only within the permitted zones. We hope everyone will cooperate with the city government in promoting safe and responsible celebration of the New Year,” she said.

Firecracker zones have been assigned in the 12 police stations under the jurisdiction of the Quezon City Police District. 

The use of firecrackers outside of these zones are considered illegal under Ordinance No. 2618, Belmonte said.

Violators will be fined P5,000 or one year in jail. 

The mayor encouraged the residents to watch and enjoy community fireworks displays to usher in the new year. 

Fireworks displays will be held at the Quezon Memorial Circle, La Loma area, SB plaza in Barangay Novaliches Proper and Eastwood Mall open park.

“We recognize that fireworks can be a fun way to celebrate the New Year, but we want to make it safe at the same time,” Belmonte said.

