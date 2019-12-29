NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This photo from state-run Philippine News Agency shows an anti-communist rally at the EDSA Shrine on December 26, 2019. December 26 marks the anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines.
Facebook/Philippine News Agency
'Localized' peace talks best way to end insurgency — OPAPP
(Philstar.com) - December 29, 2019 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Although the Christmas ceasefire is a welcome development, "localized" peace talks with communist rebels are the best way to end the 51-year-old insurgency, presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a statement.

The government has opted for the localized talks, which it calls Local Peace Engagements, to negotiate the surrender of members of the New People's Army and of local communist militias.

READ: OPAPP: New panel to oversee localized 'peace engagements' with Reds

"The LPE approach directly addresses the needs of people and communities and prevents them from being exploited by the insurgents. The government provides basic services, livelihood, and security, among others, as a means of capacitating them," Galvez said. 

The Communist Party of the Philippines has rejected the "localized" peace talks, saying the reforms needed to end the insurgency must be on a national level.

"Localized talks are a classic divide and rule tactic. The idea is to hoodwink local CPP leaders and NPA commanders into agreeing to local ceasefire arrangements and later on induce them to surrender," the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, which represents the communist rebels at peace talks, also said in July 2018.

But Galvez said the LPEs have led to mass surrenders "of members of the CPP-NPA Southern, Northeastern, and Western Mindanao Regional Party Committees operating in Regions [Zamboanga Peninsula], [Northern Mindanao], [Davao] and CARAGA."

RELATED: 'Honest mistake': Army apologizes for manipulated photo of alleged rebels

"Through the efforts of local chief executives, the Regional Task Force – Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) IX, and the CPP-NPA’s Western Committee, the parties forged an agreement in which they committed to jointly carry out socio-economic programs and projects in their communities," he said.

Galvez said that he is hopeful that unilateral but reciprocal ceasefires declared by the government and by the Communist Party of the Philippines would be "a step towards finally putting an end to the armed violence" but also warned that peace talks have not prevented rebel attacks.

"As peace talks were being held at the national level, attacks were being carried out by the rebels. In short, there have already been precedents. We have to be prepared and make sure that such incidents are prevented at all costs," Galvez said.

READ: Palace: Reds must explain attacks during ceasefire

CARLITO GALVEZ JR. OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER ON THE PEACE PROCESS PEACE TALKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boyfriend eyed as person of interest
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The alleged boyfriend of a 33-year-old pregnant investment manager is now a person of interest in her murder, police said...
Nation
fb tw
Bulacan PNP platoon leader relieved for abandoning post
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | December 29, 2019 - 12:00am
A platoon leader of the police community precinct in Barangay Turo in this town was relieved from her post on Friday for allegedly abandoning her post.
Nation
fb tw
Investment exec slain in Las Piñas
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A woman who worked as an investment manager was shot dead in her car along Daang Hari in Las Piñas City Thursday ...
Nation
fb tw
Sandigan allows ex-Cebu mayor to scrutinize evidence
By Elizabeth Marcelo | December 29, 2019 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has upheld its ruling allowing former mayor Esteban Sia of Rondo, Cebu to scrutinize the evidence of the prosecution in connection with the graft and malversation charges he is facing over unliquidated...
Nation
fb tw
Ex-Isabela mayor gets 288 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | December 28, 2019 - 12:00am
A former town mayor in Isabela has been found guilty of 36 counts of graft in connection with the municipal government’s purchase of gasoline and other fuel products from a gasoline station owned by his w...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
13 hours ago
3.1 million kids in Mindanao vaccinated vs polio
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Around 3.1 million children in Mindanao have been vaccinated against polio, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fb tw
1 dead, 4 hurt in Cagayan road mishaps
By Raymund Catindig | December 29, 2019 - 12:00am
A corn vendor died in a road accident in Barangay Pared, Alcala, Cagayan on Friday.
13 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Typhoon Ursula weakens, exits PAR
By Rhodina Villanueva | December 29, 2019 - 12:00am
Typhoon Ursula weakened and exited the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday.
13 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Quezon City eases tax payment process
By Janvic Mateo | December 29, 2019 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government has simplified the process of payment of business and real property taxes in anticipation of the influx of taxpayers next month.
13 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
PNP chief: 2019 a ‘difficult’ year
By Romina Cabrera | December 29, 2019 - 12:00am
After a tumultuous 2019 that saw a Philippine National Police chief go into early retirement over corruption allegations, PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa said yesterday the police force has slowly gained...
13 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with