Joy Torrejos
‘Some Bulacan fireworks makers not compliant with DTI standards’
Ramon Efren Lazaro, Rhodina Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - December 20, 2019 - 12:00am

MALOLOS , Philippines – Several fireworks manufacturers in Bulacan have been found not compliant with the standards  set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Jovenson Ong, president of the Bulacan Pyrotechnics Regulatory Board and Philippine Fireworks Association, told The STAR yesterday that the factory of Dragon Fireworks in San Rafael town, of which he is managing director, was among those found with an expired DTI permit for product standard certification during an inspection conducted on Wednesday.

Yangco Fireworks in Bocaue was also found by the DTI inspection team led by Undersecretary for Consumer Protection Ruth Castelo to be not-compliant with DTI standards.

The DTI offices in Bulacan and Central Luzon have yet to receive a copy of the report on the inspection.

Warren Serrano, information officer of DTI-Central Luzon, said sale of firecrackers found not compliant with DTI standards is prohibited under Republic Act 7394.

Celso Cruz, vice chairman of the Pyrotechnic Regulatory Board of Bulacan and chairman emeritus of the Philippine Manufacturers and Dealers Association Inc., also cited RA 7183 or the Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution and Use of Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic Devices.

Meanwhile, waste and pollution watchdog EcoWaste Coalition urged local government units, businesses, households and ordinary individuals to donate funds earmarked for firecrackers and fireworks for relief and reconstruction efforts in communities hit by recent calamities.

“The money saved from not detonating dangerous and polluting firecrackers and fireworks can be used to buy noche buena or media noche food packs, housing materials and farm implements for households affected by recent flooding, storm surges and earthquakes that hit various parts of the country,” Thony Dizon, EcoWaste chemical safety campaigner, said.

