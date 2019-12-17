NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
This image shows the epicenter of the magnitude 4.6 quake that shook Davao del Sur on Tuesday afternoon.
Phivolcs/Released
Magnitude 4.6 quake jolts Davao del Sur
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2019 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Tuesday afternoon recorded a magnitude 4.6 earthquake that hit Davao del Sur, which is still reeling from a powerful tremor last Sunday.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sunday shook the Davao and Soccsksargen regions.

According to Phivolcs, the quake occurred at 2:07 p.m. on Monday. Its epicenter was located southwest of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt at various intensities, with Intensity V (strong) as the highest, meaning it was generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors.

Below appears the Intensities recorded by the Phivolcs:

  • Intensity V (Strong) - Hagonoy, Davao del Sur

  • Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)- Davao City

  • Intensity III (Weak) - Kidapawan City

Instrumental Intensities:

  • Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)- Davao City
  • Intensity III (Weak) - Kidapawan City
  • Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible) - Kiamba, Sarangani

Phivolcs said it is not expecting any aftershocks nor damage from the magnitude 4.6 tremor.

Last Sunday, the magnitude 6.9 quake struck the neighboring towns of Magsaysay and Matanao.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the powerful quake left at least seven people dead and several structures totally damaged.

Phivolcs earlier warned the residents of Davao del Sur of continued aftershocks following the tremor.

RELATED: More aftershocks expected after magnitude 6.9 Davao del Sur quake, Phivolcs says

