More aftershocks expected after magnitude 6.9 Davao del Sur quake, Phivolcs says

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute Volcanology warned residents of Davao del Sur of more aftershocks in the coming weeks following the powerful quake that struck their area on Sunday.

As of 9:30 a.m., the National Risk Reduction and Management Council said hundreds of aftershocks were recorded since Sunday afternoon.

“So far po more than 450 aftershocks na po (So far, there are more than 450 aftershocks already),” NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal told Philstar.com.

On Sunday, a magnitude 6.9 tremor jolted several parts of Mindanao. Phivolcs identified the epicenter in the northwest of Matanao, Davao del Sur.

It was felt at various intensities in several areas of Mindanao with Intensity VII as the highest, also categorized by the Phivolcs as "destructive."

Aside from aftershocks, Phivolcs earlier warned the residents of damage.

The quake left several structures in Davao Region totally damaged while 315 houses in Hagonoy, Davao del Sur were partially damaged.

The magnitude 6.9 tremor came almost two months after three other powerful earthquakes were recorded in Mindanao since October.

Last October 16, a magnitude 6.3 quake shook several parts of Mindanao. It was followed by a magnitude 6.6 and magnitude 6.5 tremors that occurred on October 29 and 31, respectively.

Phivolcs said it is still determining if the latest quake is related to the recent Mindanao quakes but reports said Sunday’s quake may be caused by the movement in the following faults: Tangbulan Fault, Digos Fault and Makilala-Malungon Fault.