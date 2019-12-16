SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Residents look at a destroyed building after a 6.8- magnitude earthquake in the town of Padada in Davao del Sur province on the southern island of Mindanao.
AFP/Ferdinand Cabrera
More aftershocks expected after magnitude 6.9 Davao del Sur quake, Phivolcs says
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 16, 2019 - 11:22am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute Volcanology warned residents of Davao del Sur of more aftershocks in the coming weeks following the powerful quake that struck their area on Sunday.

As of 9:30 a.m., the National Risk Reduction and Management Council said hundreds of aftershocks were recorded since Sunday afternoon.

“So far po more than 450 aftershocks na po (So far, there are more than 450 aftershocks already),” NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal told Philstar.com.

On Sunday, a magnitude 6.9 tremor jolted several parts of Mindanao. Phivolcs identified the epicenter in the northwest of Matanao, Davao del Sur.

It was felt at various intensities in several areas of Mindanao with Intensity VII as the highest, also categorized by the Phivolcs as "destructive."

Aside from aftershocks, Phivolcs earlier warned the residents of damage.

The quake left several structures in Davao Region totally damaged while 315 houses in Hagonoy, Davao del Sur were partially damaged.

The magnitude 6.9 tremor came almost two months after three other powerful earthquakes were recorded in Mindanao since October.

Last October 16, a magnitude 6.3 quake shook several parts of Mindanao. It was followed by a magnitude 6.6 and magnitude 6.5 tremors that occurred on October 29 and 31, respectively.

Phivolcs said it is still determining if the latest quake is related to the recent Mindanao quakes but reports said Sunday’s quake may be caused by the movement in the following faults: Tangbulan Fault, Digos Fault and Makilala-Malungon Fault.

DAVAO DEL SUR MINDANAO QUAKE NDRRMC PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
6 Chinese nabbed for kidnap, rape
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Six Chinese men tagged in the kidnap and rape of six female foreigners were arrested in Bacoor, Cavite on Friday afterno...
Nation
fb tw
Kris Aquino’ ex-business partner arrested
By Rudy Santos | 2 days ago
A former business partner of television personality Kris Aquino was arrested on Thursday upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fb tw
Kin call for justice over boy’s death in Rizal Park
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was electrocuted in Rizal Park last week is calling for justice, claiming they never received...
Nation
fb tw
4 suspects eyed in POGO worker’s kidnap
By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Police are eyeing four suspects in the reported kidnapping of a Chinese woman said to be an employee of a Philippine offshore...
Nation
fb tw
4 rebels slain in Sorsogon clash
By Michael Punongbayan | December 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Four suspected New People’s Army guerrillas were killed in an encounter in Matnog, Sorsogon early yesterday morning.
Nation
fb tw
Latest
12 hours ago
DILG: Beware of fake kidnappings on FB
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday urged the public to be wary of fake news amid online posts about...
Nation
fb tw
Trader shot dead in Bacolod
By Gilbert Bayoran | December 16, 2019 - 12:00am
A businessman and brother of a former councilor was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding assailants in this city yesterday.
12 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
5 die in Quezon road mishap
By Michelle Zoleta | December 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Five persons died while 10 others were injured in a collision involving a van and a bus in this town on Saturday afternoon.
12 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Pangasinan bettor wins P11 million lotto pot
By Rainier Allan Ronda | December 16, 2019 - 12:00am
A bettor from Rosales, Pangasinan won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto draw on Saturday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.
12 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Village exec slain
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 16, 2019 - 12:00am
A barangay councilman was shot dead during a quarrel in Batangas City on Saturday night.
12 hours ago
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with