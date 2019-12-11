SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Several malls adjusted their operating hours to accommodate holiday shopping.
LIST: Holiday mall hours 2019
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines— As the country is set to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities, some mall chains have implemented adjustment of schedules to accommodate holiday shopping.

Some malls have implemented extended operating hours as early as November.

The longer mall hours would take effect until January 2020.

Here’s your guide to holiday mall hours: Can’t view the list? Click here

