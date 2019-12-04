Bacolod trader tagged in illegal drugs found dead

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A businessman snatched by unidentified men on Monday was found dead in a vacant lot at the back of a hotel in Barangay Mandalagan in this city yesterday.

Ontao Sacar, 67, was found hogtied while his head was covered with packing tape, according to Lt. Col. Ariel Pico, Bacolod police spokesman.

A placard that read “Wag tularan, big-time pusher ako” was recovered near the body of the victim. “I love drugs” was written on his stomach and chest.

Pico said Sacar was on the drug watchlist.

Sacar’s partner Norlyn Sumagaysay denied the allegations he was into illegal drugs, saying they were engaged in the selling of cell phone accessories.

Sacar, a former resident of Marawi, is the president of the Maranao Muslim Brotherhood in this city.

An investigation is ongoing.