SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Bacolod trader tagged in illegal drugs found dead
Gilbert Bayoran (The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2019 - 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A businessman snatched by unidentified men on Monday was found dead in a vacant lot at the back of a hotel in Barangay Mandalagan in this city yesterday.

Ontao Sacar, 67, was found hogtied while his head was covered with packing tape, according to Lt. Col. Ariel Pico, Bacolod police spokesman.

A placard that read “Wag tularan, big-time pusher ako” was recovered near the body of the victim. “I love drugs” was written on his stomach and chest.

Pico said Sacar was on the drug watchlist.

Sacar’s partner Norlyn Sumagaysay denied the allegations he was into illegal drugs, saying they were engaged in the selling of cell phone accessories.

Sacar, a former resident of Marawi, is the president of the Maranao Muslim Brotherhood in this city.

An investigation is ongoing.

DEAD DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOTr seeks help of medical association, professional regulatory body after doctor's road rage
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
DOTr asked the Professional Regulation Commission and the Philippine Medical Association to act on the doctor's beh...
Nation
fb tw
P357 billion Metro Manila Subway a ‘white elephant’ — Recto
By Paolo Romero | December 3, 2019 - 12:00am
The P357-billion Metro Manila Subway is a white elephant in the making owing to distortions made to its original alignment that led to dangerous design changes, the bloating of its cost and uncertainty in funding...
Nation
fb tw
Ex-Davao Oriental mayor gets 10 years for P2 million graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Former mayor William Duma-an of Caraga, Davao Oriental has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison over the unlawful receipt...
Nation
fb tw
‘Tisoy to fill Angat Dam’
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The water level in Angat Dam is seen to significantly increase when Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) dumps heavy...
Nation
fb tw
Cubao Diocese bans ‘healing priest’ from officiating masses
11 days ago
The Diocese of Cubao on Friday announced that it is prohibiting embattled “healing priest” Fernando Suarez from...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
59 minutes ago
LTO orders foul-mouthed doctor: Explain road rage
By Emmanuel Tupas | 59 minutes ago
The Land Transportation Office has issued a show cause order against a doctor who was caught in a viral road rage video hurling...
Nation
fb tw
59 minutes ago
Cimatu pushes Puerto Galera rehab
By Rhodina Villanueva | 59 minutes ago
Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has ordered the creation of an office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources...
Nation
fb tw
59 minutes ago
More Marawi cops promoted
By Emmanuel Tupas | 59 minutes ago
At least 42 more police officers have been promoted in recognition of their efforts during the five-month siege in Mara...
Nation
fb tw
59 minutes ago
Water level in Angat Dam remains low
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 59 minutes ago
Rains dumped by Typhoon Tisoy in Luzon yesterday barely helped raise the water level in Angat Dam.
Nation
fb tw
59 minutes ago
Zaldy Ampatuan seeks continued hospitalization
By Janvic Mateo | 59 minutes ago
Former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy Ampatuan has sought his continued hospitalization at the Makati...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with