NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This Nov. 2, 2019 photo shows the newly-rehabilitated Jones Bridge in Manila.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales
LIST: Alternate routes for Jones Bridge’s Sunday temporary closure
(Philstar.com) - November 22, 2019 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Manila advised the public of the temporary closure of Jones Bridge on Sunday, November 24.

In its advisory, the Manila Public Information Office said the bridge would be closed for a program that would start from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The authorities have yet to announce the reason for the closure.

It can be recalled that the Jones Bridge's lamp posts were refurbished early November.

Mayor Isko Moreno earlier said they hired Jerry Acuzar, the architect behind historical and heritage resort Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar, as consultant for the posts.

The mayor said around P20 million was donated by Chinese businessmen for the rehabilitation of the bridge. 

Here’s a list of alternate routes for motorists heading to Divisoria, Taft Avenue, P. Burgos and Roxas Boulevard on Sunday:

North Bound

For vehicles going to Divisoria:

  • McArthur Bridge

  • Sta. Cruz Church

  • Take U-Turn to Plaza Sta. Cruz

  • Straight to Dasmarinas street

  • Quintin Paredes street

  • End point/Divisoria

South Bound

For vehicles going to Taft Avenue, P. Burgos, Roxas Boulevard:

  • Juan Luna street

  • Muelle Dela Industria, Riverside

  • Go to Sta. Cruz area

  • Straight to destination

— Rosette Adel

ISKO MORENO JONES BRIDGE MANILA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Man shot dead by son, 8
By Gilbert Bayoran | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
An eight-year-old boy allegedly gunned down his father at their home in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday night
Nation
Drug suspect killed, 2 Marines wounded in drug bust
By Roel Pareño | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
An alleged member of a drug ring was killed while two Marines were wounded in an alleged shootout during a sting in Tawi-Tawi on Wednesday.
Nation
Footbridge collapses in Mountain Province; 10 hurt
By Artemio Dumlao | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Ten persons were injured when an improvised footbridge in Sitio Conggas, Barangay Betwagan in Sadanga, Mountain Province collapsed on Wednesday.
Nation
Grenade-wielding snatcher nabbed
By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
A man carrying a hand grenade was apprehended after he allegedly robbed a jail officer in Pasay City on Wednesday night...
Nation
Manila schools cancel classes for SEA Games, Immaculate Conception
10 days ago
A number of academic institutions on Tuesday announced class suspensions on December 2 to 7 in view of the activities connected...
Nation
Latest
13 hours ago
Sandigan scraps prison term for convicted Negros Mayor
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Mayor Reynaldo Tuanda of Jimalalud, Negros Oriental, who was convicted of graft in August, will no longer spend time in ...
Nation
‘Local terrorists lack support from ISIS’
By Jaime Laude | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
For lack of support from their foreign counterparts, terrorists in Mindanao are capable of mounting only small-scale attacks, according to the United States Indo-Pacific Command.
13 hours ago
Nation
Magnitude 4.2 quake shakes Cotabato
By Rhodina Villanueva | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted Tulunan, Cotabato yesterday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
13 hours ago
Nation
13 hours ago
DOTr won’t drop bid to modernize jeepneys
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is not dropping the Duterte administration’s public utility vehicle modernization program...
Nation
13 hours ago
Fire hits noodle factory in Quezon City
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
A fire broke out at a noodle factory in Barangay Balonbato, Quezon City before dawn yesterday.
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with