LIST: Alternate routes for Jones Bridge’s Sunday temporary closure

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Manila advised the public of the temporary closure of Jones Bridge on Sunday, November 24.

In its advisory, the Manila Public Information Office said the bridge would be closed for a program that would start from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The authorities have yet to announce the reason for the closure.

It can be recalled that the Jones Bridge's lamp posts were refurbished early November.

Mayor Isko Moreno earlier said they hired Jerry Acuzar, the architect behind historical and heritage resort Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar, as consultant for the posts.

The mayor said around P20 million was donated by Chinese businessmen for the rehabilitation of the bridge.

Here’s a list of alternate routes for motorists heading to Divisoria, Taft Avenue, P. Burgos and Roxas Boulevard on Sunday:

North Bound

For vehicles going to Divisoria:

McArthur Bridge

Sta. Cruz Church

Take U-Turn to Plaza Sta. Cruz

Straight to Dasmarinas street

Quintin Paredes street

End point/Divisoria

South Bound

For vehicles going to Taft Avenue, P. Burgos, Roxas Boulevard:

Juan Luna street

Muelle Dela Industria, Riverside

Go to Sta. Cruz area

Straight to destination

— Rosette Adel