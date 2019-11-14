NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Thousands join nationwide simultaneous quake drill
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 9:41pm

MANILA, Philippines— Thousands of Filipinos on Thursday morning participated in the government-initiated nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, an estimated 13,350 joined the earthquake drill across regions nationwide, excluding the National Capital Region. It was conducted around 9 a.m.

The fourth quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill comes weeks after parts of Mindanao experienced powerful tremors.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier urged the public to joine the quake drill, which also involved training on how to deal with tsunami.

READ: Phivolcs to hold simultaneous nationwide earthquake, tsunami drill

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said the agency is thankful to those who participated in the earthquake drill

“Layon po ng ating drills ay sanayin ang ating mga mamamayan para sa kahandaan laban sa lindol. Salamat po sa mga nakilahok at mas pag-ibayuhin pa natin ang earthquake preparedness sa ating mga tahanan at komunidad,” Timbal said.

(Our drills aim to prepare our citizens against earthquake. We are thankful to everyone who joined, we would strengthen our earthquake preparedness at home and communities).

EARTHQUAKE DRILL NDRRMC PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for SEA Games
2 days ago
A number of academic institutions on Tuesday announced class suspensions on December 2 to 7 in view of the activities connected...
Nation
Trader, 2 others shot dead
By Ed Amoroso | November 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Three persons, including a businessman, were gunned down in separate incidents in Cavite, Rizal and Quezon on Tuesday.
Nation
After surprise inspection, Isko Moreno bans Divisoria sidewalk vendors again
3 days ago
The city government of Manila on Monday shut down sidewalk stalls in Divisoria anew after discovering mounds of garbage in...
Nation
3 dead in Olongapo fire
By Bebot Sison | November 14, 2019 - 12:00am
A couple and their two-year-old son died when a fire razed a four-story commercial building in this city yesterday morning.
Nation
Fairview bus firm suspended for 30 days
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 14, 2019 - 12:00am
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Tuesday placed a bus company under preventive suspension after one of its units figured in an accident in Quezon City that left a motorcycle rider dea...
Nation
Latest
23 hours ago
Councilor named Samar town acting mayor
By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
Councilor Vicky Mabulay was named acting mayor of San Sebastian town in Samar yesterday.
Nation
23 hours ago
Angat’s low water level threatens rice farmers
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 23 hours ago
The continuous drop in the water level in Angat Dam threatens not only water supply in Metro Manila but also irrigation of...
Nation
23 hours ago
Kidnap raps mulled vs Negros militant groups
By Gilbert Bayoran | 23 hours ago
Police are eyeing the filing of charges for kidnapping against several leaders of militant groups in this city for taking...
Nation
23 hours ago
MMDA holds stop-and-go dry run for SEA Games
By Ghio Ong | 23 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will hold a dry run today of the stop-and-go traffic scheme to be enforced along...
Nation
23 hours ago
3 yield P5.7 million shabu in Tondo drug sting
By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
Three alleged drug traffickers were arrested during a sting in Tondo, Manila that yielded at least 850 grams of shabu with...
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with