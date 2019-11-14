Thousands join nationwide simultaneous quake drill

MANILA, Philippines— Thousands of Filipinos on Thursday morning participated in the government-initiated nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, an estimated 13,350 joined the earthquake drill across regions nationwide, excluding the National Capital Region. It was conducted around 9 a.m.

The fourth quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill comes weeks after parts of Mindanao experienced powerful tremors.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier urged the public to joine the quake drill, which also involved training on how to deal with tsunami.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said the agency is thankful to those who participated in the earthquake drill

“Layon po ng ating drills ay sanayin ang ating mga mamamayan para sa kahandaan laban sa lindol. Salamat po sa mga nakilahok at mas pag-ibayuhin pa natin ang earthquake preparedness sa ating mga tahanan at komunidad,” Timbal said.

(Our drills aim to prepare our citizens against earthquake. We are thankful to everyone who joined, we would strengthen our earthquake preparedness at home and communities).