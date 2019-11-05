NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Students wearing hard hats take part in a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill at the President Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Batasan Hills, Quezon City yesterday.
Phivolcs to hold simultaneous nationwide earthquake, tsunami drill
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Tuesday announced that it would conduct a simultaneous and nationwide earthquake and tsunami drill on November 14.

The earthquake and tsunami drill comes weeks after parts of Mindanao experienced powerful tremors.

These quakes sparked tsunami fears but the Phivolcs was quick to allay such threats saying the recent tremors does not trigger tsunami because the epicenter of the earthquake Tulunan, North Cotabato, is inland.

“Cotabato is also landlocked, hence it is safe from tsunami,” Phivolcs earlier said.

On World Tsunami Day on Tuesday, Phivolcs, however, stressed that tsunamis cannot be prevented. It said that their impact can be mitigated through community preparedness and timely warnings.

“We advocate tsunami drills and encourage everyone to join the nationwide simultaneous earthquake and tsunami drill on November 14, 9 a.m.,” Phivolcs was quoted as saying.

Last July, the Metro Manila Development Authority also conducted its annual earthquake in Metro Manila, dubbed MM Shake Drill. This year, the MMDA scheduled the drill at 4 a.m. to make it realistic.

EARTHQUAKE EARTHQUAKE COTABATO EARTHQUAKE TSUNAMI DRILL PHIVOLCS TSUNAMI
