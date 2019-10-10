SLEX one-way scheme draws flak

The first day of the implementation of a one-way scheme along the northbound lane of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)’s east service road drew the ire of commuters and motorists alike as it caused traffic jams along key roads of Muntinlupa City yesterday.

The Skyway O and M Corp. (SOMCO) started implementing the one-way traffic scheme from Alabang to Sucat Interchange on Tuesday night to ease the traffic brought by the closure of a lane of the SLEX to make way for the construction of the Skyway extension project.

Motorists and commuters said on social media it took them nearly two hours to go from Muntinlupa’s city proper to Starmall in Alabang – a distance of 6.2 kilometers.

Others said they were forced to walk to avoid what one netizen said was the Alabang viaduct having become “one big parking lot.”

Muntinlupa traffic management bureau chief Danidon Nolasco admitted to The STAR that yesterday’s traffic was indeed heavier than usual but attributed it to the lack of familiarity with the one-way scheme.

He asked the public for patience and understanding, saying the sacrifice will eventually benefit them.

“We are still hoping that in the coming days,we will see and feel the effect of the new traffic scheme,” he said.

Nolasco said that stakeholders will discuss some suggestions within the week to improve on the traffic situation.

SOMCO is expected to implement the one-way scheme for seven weeks. The Skyway extension project is expected to be finished by December next year.