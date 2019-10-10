PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SLEX one-way scheme draws flak
Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - October 10, 2019 - 12:00am

The first day of the implementation of a one-way scheme along the northbound lane of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)’s east service road drew the ire of commuters and motorists alike as it caused traffic jams along key roads of Muntinlupa City yesterday.

The Skyway O and M Corp. (SOMCO) started implementing the one-way traffic scheme from Alabang to Sucat Interchange on Tuesday night to ease the traffic brought by the closure of a lane of the SLEX to make way for the construction of the Skyway extension project.

Motorists and commuters said on social media it took them nearly two hours to go from Muntinlupa’s city proper to Starmall in Alabang – a distance of 6.2 kilometers.

Others said they were forced to walk to avoid what one netizen said was the Alabang viaduct having become “one big parking lot.”

Muntinlupa traffic management bureau chief Danidon Nolasco admitted to The STAR that yesterday’s traffic was indeed heavier than usual but attributed it to the lack of familiarity with the one-way scheme.

He asked the public for patience and understanding, saying the sacrifice will eventually benefit them.

“We are still hoping that in the coming days,we will see and feel the effect of the new traffic scheme,” he said.

Nolasco said that stakeholders will discuss some suggestions within the week to improve on the traffic situation.

SOMCO is expected to implement the one-way scheme for seven weeks. The Skyway extension project is expected to be finished by December next year.

SLEX SOMCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila orders closure of Isetann over 'deficiencies and violations'
9 hours ago
That investigation found that Tri Union Properties, Inc., the company that runs Isettan, "is operating as shopping center...
Nation
Espenido transferred to Bacolod police
By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
Controversial police Maj. Jovie Espenido has been transferred to this city.
Nation
35 Chinese sex workers rescued from Makati hotel
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Thirty-five Chinese women, reported to be sex workers, were rescued from a hotel in Makati City Monday night.
Nation
Fisherfolk group cautions against plan to explore nuclear power
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“Lindol at bagyo, ay bulnerable ang bansa, ngayon may iniisip pang nuclear ang Duterte government,” Pamalakaya...
Nation
MMDA lifts bus coding for stranded LRT-2 passengers
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 9, 2019 - 12:00am
The number coding scheme for buses plying the Cainta-Quiapo route was lifted to accommodate stranded passengers affected by the Light Rail Transit Line 2 breakdown.
Nation
Latest
48 minutes ago
Masbate town vice mayor slain in Manila
By Emmanuel Tupas | 48 minutes ago
Batuan Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III and his companions Wilfredo Pineda, 44, and Alberto Alforte, 23, were attacked at around...
Nation
Manila shuts down mall
By Jose Rodel Clapano | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday led the closure of Isetann mall along Recto Avenue in Manila for allegedly selling stolen cell phones and operating without a business permit.
48 minutes ago
Nation
BFP probes looting in Star City blaze
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The Bureau of Fire Protection yesterday ordered an investigation on the alleged looting at the Manila Broadcasting Co. following a fire that hit the adjacent Star City amusement park.
48 minutes ago
Nation
Barrameda kin seek missing witness
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The surviving kin of Ruby Rose Barrameda yesterday appealed to authorities to offer a reward for the whereabouts of the lone witness who escaped from custody six years ago.
48 minutes ago
Nation
Go to provide school uniforms for fire victims
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go yesterday vowed to provide school uniforms and supplies for children whose homes were destroyed in a fire in Bago Bantay, Quezon City on Sept. 28.
48 minutes ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with