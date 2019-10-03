DOE probes mudslide in Antique, 1 employee missing

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy on Wednesday launched an official investigation into a mudslide incident at the Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corporation's facility in Antique, which resulted in a missing employee.

The DOE's Energy Resource Development Bureau sent a team of geologists and mining engineers to conduct an on-site assessment at the SMPC facility. The company is known as the country’s biggest coal miner.

Mining operations were ongoing when an irregularity was reportedly detected at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, followed within minutes by a mudslide that hit the heavy machinery PS27 equipment and its operator, according to the mining firm’s initial report to DOE.

The aerial and ground inspections of the DOE technical team confirmed the presence of mudflow on location.

"We are thoroughly investigating the matter to determine the cause of the incident, and ensure that all safety standards and protocols were strictly upheld. Semirara Mining and Power Corporation has assured us of their full cooperation as we carefully look into this incident," DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

DOE is set to provide updates on the ongoing investigation.

Antique's Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office confirmed an accidental death in an SMPC mining pit in 2018.

Nine SMPC coal miners were also killed by a landslide at the northern edge of the Panian mine in 2015, resulting in the company's loss of an international certificate. SMPC's operations were also suspended by the DOE.