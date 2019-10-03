No meningo outbreak in Batangas — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — There is no outbreak of meningococcemia in Batangas despite a confirmed case and three others suspected to have died of the disease.

Eduardo Janairo, Department of Health (DOH)-Calabarzon regional director, said an outbreak could not be declared if the reported cases are far from each other.

Janairo said the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine confirmed that a 53-year-old resident of Tanauan died of meningococcemia on Sept. 21.

The DOH is also investigating the deaths of a three-year-old boy from Nasugbu, a one-year-old from Lian and a 46-year-old man from San Jose.

Janairo said they expect the results of the tests next week.

He said the DOH is trying to locate those who came in close contact with the patients so they could be given prophylactic antibiotic.

Meningococcemia is an infection caused Neisseria meningitis bacteria. It can spread through prolonged exposure with patients, droplets from coughing and sneezing and kissing or sharing of food or utensils.