2 dead, at least 27 hurt in Manila City jail riot

MANILA, Philippines — At least two inmates were dead and several others were injured on Sunday morning after a riot broke inside the Manila City Jail.

A report from The STAR said the riot began 6:30 a.m. and lasted for only 10 minutes. It, however, left two detainees dead and at least 27 others injured.

Those hurt were rushed to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center for medical treatment. Two of them were declared dead on arrival, according to a report from New5.

Reports said the commotion was between the members of Batang City Jail and Sputnik Gang.

According to a report from The STAR, Manila City Jail spokesperson Senior Inspector Jayrex Bustinera said that the the riot was sparked by an argument between two detainees.

There was a temporary lockdown in the city jail following the incident but the operations are now back to normal. —Rosette Adel with reports from The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab and News 5/Ria Fernandez