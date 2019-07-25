NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Teduray school children in Senamfledon received school supplies and hot food during an outreach mission by soldiers and civic groups this week.
The STAR/John Unson
Maguindanao kids get school supplies, books through Army outreach
John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2019 - 11:16am

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Students at a makeshift school in the Senamfledon area of Barangay Looy in South Upi town on Tuesday received school supplies from military personnel who dropped by for a visit.

Children at the school in Senamfledon hold classes in a makeshift shelter, where pupils from Grades 1 to 4 are cramped together on school days.

The school, which could be mistaken for a temporary shelter for evacuees, was established on land donated by a Teduray community leader for the use of poor farming families on hilly terrain in Barangay Looy.

"Looy," sometimes spelled "luoy" is Bisaya for "pitiful." 

Personnel of the Army's 6th Infantry Battalion—a unit of the 603rd Brigade under the 6th Infantry Division—visited the students there to distribute school supplies and books. The children at the school were also fed hot cereals that Army personnel and NGO staff had prepared for them.

The outreach mission, a joint initiative of civic groups, the 6th IB and local officials, was supported by entities of the United Nations involved in development projects in areas of Maguindanao province.

Maguindanao is one of the five provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, or BARMM.

The Bangsamoro region also covers Lanao del Sur and the scattered island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

MAGUINDANAO SOUTH UPI TEDURAY TEDURAYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
4 slain in Laguna, Batangas shootings
By Ed Amoroso | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Four persons were gunned down in Laguna and Batangas yesterday.
Nation
Chinese rescued from kidnappers
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Police have rescued a Chinese man who was allegedly kidnapped by his compatriots believed to be members of a loan shark ring in Pasay City.
Nation
Transport leader shot dead
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines —
Nation
Lawyer killed, wife hurt in Negros ambush
By Gilbert Bayoran | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
A lawyer was killed while his wife was wounded in a gun attack in Sitio Looc, Barangay Poblacion, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental on Tuesday.
Nation
Water in Angat recedes again
By Helen Flores | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
The water level in Angat Dam has been receding again.
Nation
Latest
39 minutes ago
Maguindanao kids get school supplies, books through Army outreach
By John Unson | 39 minutes ago
Students at a makeshift school in the Senamfledon area of Barangay Looy in South Upi town on Tuesday received school supplies...
Nation
Sandigan affirms Isabela mayor’s conviction
By Elizabeth Marcelo | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of Sto. Tomas, Isabela Mayor Antonio Talaue for failing to remit the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) premium contributions of municipal employees.
11 hours ago
Nation
Cop held for extortion in GenSan
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
A police officer was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a police applicant in General Santos City on Monday.
11 hours ago
Nation
Another aftershock hits North Cotabato
By Helen Flores | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake, another aftershock of the magnitude 5.6 quake that hit North Cotabato on July 9, jolted Makilala town yesterday.
11 hours ago
Nation
11 hours ago
Abu bomber nabbed in Sibugay
By Jaime Laude | 11 hours ago
An Abu Sayyaf bomber was arrested in a joint police and military operation in Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay yesterday.
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with