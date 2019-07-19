NEW ON NETFLIX
Silliman Hall, built in 1902-1903, is the oldest standing American structure in the Philippines.
Aclarado - Own work, Public Domain
Silliman University suspends classes over bomb threat
(Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 3:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Silliman University in Dumaguete City suspended classes on Friday afternoon over a bomb threat reported by an alleged alumnus of the university.

In an advisory, Silliman University asked members of the school community to refrain from entering the campus until police have cleared the area, a standard procedure for bomb threats.

In the same advisory, Silliman said that it had received information "from a certain Nelson Tan claiming to be an SU alumnus and at the same time a member of the New People's Army" that a bomb might go off on school grounds.

"In view of this information, the Crisis Management Team of the university was convened and coordinated with the Philippine National Police," Silliman Univeristy said. It said it also activated its security proticils and issued an advisory to suspend classes, work and other activities so university security and the PNP could check the area.

"SU would like to ask the community for its understanding and cooperation as it continues to ensure the safety and security of our constituents and the larger community," it also said.

Silliman University, founded in 1901 by Protestant missionaries, is on Negros island, where the government has sent additional troops for intensified operations against the NPA.

The Philippine News Agency reported in June that there are five Army battalions on the island, with Maj. Gen. Dinoh Dolina of the 3rd Infantry Division saying "we will saturate Negros Island with more troops to fill up every inch of the island."

Part of the operations against communist rebels on the island was "Oplan Sauron 2.0," which PNA said is "an internal security operation plan against personalities connected to the Communist Party of the Philippines, NPA, National Democratic Front."

This is a developing story

