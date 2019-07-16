Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 16

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units announced class suspensions for Tuesday, July 16, due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Depression Falcon.

“Falcon” was last seen 690 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan and moving west at 30 km per hour, according to the early morning weather bulletin of state weather bureau PAGASA.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over northern Isabela, Cagayan and Batanes.

Here are the areas that have announced class suspensions as of 9:45 a.m., July 16.:

All levels (public and private)