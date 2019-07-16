NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In its early morning weather bulletin, PAGASA said 'Falcon' was 690 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan as of 4:30 a.m. and moving west at 30 kph.
PAGASA
Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas as 'Falcon' moves west
(Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 8:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Falcon has picked up speed as it moves west, PAGASA said Tuesday morning as it forecast heavy rain in parts of the Philippines.

In its early morning weather bulletin, PAGASA said 'Falcon' was 690 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan as of 4:30 a.m. and moving west at 30 kph, up from 25 kph on Monday afternoon. It has maximum winds of up to 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.1 has been raised over Northern Isabela, Cagayan and Batanes, where winds of 30-60 kph and intermittent rains may be expected in the next 36 hours.

PAGASA said 'Falcon' may intensify into a tropical storm as it approaches the northernmost part of Luzon in the afternoon or evening of Wednesday.

The weather bureau said light to moderate with occasional heavy monsoon rains will prevail over MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Albay, Masbate, Sorsogon and Northern Samar on Tuesday.

"Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be at risk of flooding and landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions," PAGASA said.

It also warned fisherfolk and small seacraft not to venture out in areas under TCWS No.1 has been raised as well as in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Forecast Positions 

  • Wednesday morning: 305 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • Thursday morning: In the vicinity of Basco, Batanes
  • Friday morning: 435 km North Northwest of Basco, Batanes (Outside Philippine Area of Responsibility)
  • Saturday morning:745 km North Northwest of Basco, Batanes (Outside PAR)
  • Sunday morning:1,085 km North of Basco, Batanes (Outside PAR)

FALCONPH PAGASA WEATHER WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Noy skipping SONA anew; CHR chief waiting for invitation
By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Former president Benigno Aquino III will again skip the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of his successor – as he...
Headlines
U.S. says South China Sea ruling legally binding on China, Philippines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
The United States underscored the United Nations arbitral tribunal’s 2016 decision invalidating China’s nine-dash...
Headlines
Consequences? No DFA official at French National Day
By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
Maybe they don’t work on Sundays.
Headlines
Duterte mulls cutting ties with Iceland
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Duterte is “seriously considering” cutting ties with Iceland over its resolution seeking a review of...
Headlines
Heavy rains ahead from Falcon
By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Tropical Depression Falcon is expected to bring rains in many parts of the country in the next three days but may not be able...
Headlines
Latest
9 hours ago
Philippines pullout from UNHRC is Duterte’s call – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
It would be up to President Duterte to decide whether the Philippines should withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights...
Headlines
9 hours ago
DOH declares national dengue alert
By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
Due to rapidly increasing cases of dengue in several regions, the Department of Health (DOH) declared yesterday a National...
Headlines
9 hours ago
Government cautioned on withdrawal from rights body
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday cautioned the government against Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.’s intention...
Headlines
9 hours ago
Law signed giving 20% fare discounts to students
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Students are now entitled to a 20 percent discount on all public transportation.
Headlines
9 hours ago
‘Bilateral talks with China still best option’
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Duterte is sticking to diplomatic means in asserting the country’s rights over the West Philippine Sea where...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with