Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas as 'Falcon' moves west

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Falcon has picked up speed as it moves west, PAGASA said Tuesday morning as it forecast heavy rain in parts of the Philippines.

In its early morning weather bulletin, PAGASA said 'Falcon' was 690 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan as of 4:30 a.m. and moving west at 30 kph, up from 25 kph on Monday afternoon. It has maximum winds of up to 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.1 has been raised over Northern Isabela, Cagayan and Batanes, where winds of 30-60 kph and intermittent rains may be expected in the next 36 hours.

PAGASA said 'Falcon' may intensify into a tropical storm as it approaches the northernmost part of Luzon in the afternoon or evening of Wednesday.

The weather bureau said light to moderate with occasional heavy monsoon rains will prevail over MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Albay, Masbate, Sorsogon and Northern Samar on Tuesday.

"Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be at risk of flooding and landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions," PAGASA said.

It also warned fisherfolk and small seacraft not to venture out in areas under TCWS No.1 has been raised as well as in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Forecast Positions