The low pressure area was located 960 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
LPA off Visayas enters PAR
(Philstar.com) - June 28, 2019 - 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure east of Visayas entered the Philippine are of responsibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

The weather disturbance entered the country’s jurisdiction at 9 p.m. Thursday

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 960 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The trough or extension of the LPA will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to Caraga, the Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

PAGASA said the LPA could develop into a tropical depression in the coming days.

If the LPA becomes a tropical depression inside PAR, it would be the 5th for 2019. The next cyclone will be given the local name Egay. 

Residents in Mimaropa, Zambales and Bataan will experience southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. Meanwhile, scattered rains and thunderstorms will affect Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and Visayas. 

