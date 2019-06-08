ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Norombai Utto graduated from high school as valedictorian two months after the “Mamasapano incident.”
The STAR/John Unson
Student displaced by `Mamasapano incident' to graduate cum laude
John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2019 - 3:56pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The January 25, 2015 “Mamasapano incident” did not stop her from graduating valedictorian in high school and, on June 11, as cum laude with a secondary teacher's degree.

Norombai Utto, then a senior student of a public secondary school in Barangay Tukanalipao in Mamasapano town in Maguindanao, was among more than a thousand villagers displaced by the atrocity that shook the nation to its core.

Fifteen guerillas of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and 44 personnel of the police’s Special Action Force were killed on Jan. 25, 2015 in a 10-hour encounter there following a raid that resulted in the death of Malaysian terrorist Marwan, whose real name is Zulkifli bin Hir, several hours before.

Five civilians, all ethnic Maguindanaons, were also killed in the ensuing crossfire.

The SAF commandos were retreating from Barangay Pidsandawan, also in Mamasapano, after they neutralized Marwan in brief shootout there when they were attacked from different directions by local MILF guerillas and gunmen belonging to the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

The BIFF operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and uses the black ISIS flag as banner.

Utto, who graduated valedictorian at the Hadji Salik High School in Barangay Tukanalipao in March 2015, pursued college at the Mindanao State University, or MSU, in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao as scholar of the office of former Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

She will graduate cum laude on June 11, MSU officials announced on Saturday.

Utto said on Saturday she is thankful to Hataman for helping her finish Bachelor of Secondary Education major in General Science at the state-run MSU.

Utto said she and her relatives are as grateful to the former ARMM governor whose administration also extended infrastructure, livelihood and other humanitarian interventions to Barangay Tukanalipao residents after the Mamasapano incident.

The ARMM was replaced last February with a more politically empowered Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao based on two compacts between Malacañang and the MILF --- the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and, subsequently, the 2014 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro.

MAMASAPANO CLASH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Prosecutors indict 2 in Gretchen Fullido sexual harassment case
1 day ago
It was also said that the prosecutors deemed the messages as a “request for sexual favors” sent by a superior...
Nation
Car catches fire on EDSA
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Motorists were stuck in traffic jams yesterday after a car caught fire along EDSA-Magallanes in Makati.
Nation
Report a drug suspect, be P10,000 richer
By Jennifer Rendon | June 8, 2019 - 12:00am
A village in this city has offered a reward of P10,000 for information leading to the arrest of drug suspects in their area.
Nation
Algae emits ‘sickening’ smell in Muntinlupa
June 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Residents in some parts of Muntinlupa City have complained of difficulty in breathing, asthma attacks, stomach pains and nasal clogging reportedly due to decaying algae in Laguna Lake.
Nation
#WalangPasok: Palace declares June 24 a special non-working holiday in Manila
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Malacañan declared June 24, Monday a special non-working holiday in Manila in view of the country’s...
Nation
Latest
17 hours ago
NBI nabs 6 Chinese for kidnap, bribery
By Rey Galupo | 17 hours ago
Three Chinese were apprehended for allegedly kidnapping three of their compatriots in Parañaque City, the National...
Nation
17 hours ago
Third petition vs EDSA bus ban filed before SC
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
A third petition seeking to stop the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA)’s policy banning provincial buses...
Nation
17 hours ago
Pope Francis names new bishop of Novaliches
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Pope Francis appointed a 57-year-old Manila priest as the new bishop of the Diocese of Novaliches, the Vatican announced on...
Nation
17 hours ago
Sotto seeks dismissal of Eusebio poll protest
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor-elect Vico Sotto has asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to junk the electoral protest filed by his...
Nation
Sandigan OKs ex-PNP chief Purisima’s trip to Taiwan
By Elizabeth Marcelo | June 8, 2019 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has allowed former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan Purisima to leave for Taiwan for five days despite his pending criminal cases.
17 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with