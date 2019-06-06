ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
ABS-CBN reporter Gretchen Fullido files charges of sexual harassment and libel before the Quezon City prosecutor’s office in a photo posted by lawyer Marvin Aceron on Facebook.
Prosecutors indict 2 in Gretchen Fullido sexual harassment case
(Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 6:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City prosecutor's office indicted a former official of ABS-CBN and a segment producer for the network on a charge of sexual harassment over a complaint filed by reporter Gretchen Fullido.

The STAR reported that investigating prosecutors disagreed with the network’s management decision to dismiss Fullido’s sexual harassment complaint against Cheryl Favila—a former executive of the station—and segment producer Maricar Asprec. They said elements of the crime under Republic Aact 7877 or the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act exist in the case.

The report also said that Favila’s messages to the reporter “signify double meaning as they contain sexual undertones.”

It was also said that the prosecutors deemed the messages as a “request for sexual favors” sent by a superior with authority or moral ascendancy in the workplace.

READ: Gretchen Fullido sues TV execs for sexual harassment, libel

In October 2018, Fullido filed a sexual harassment complaint against the two saying that they sent her text messages “filled with sexual innuendos and even requested sexual favors.”

The two allegedly “made it difficult” for her to work as a reporter and anchor of the network’s nightly news show when she rejected them.

Government prosecutors previously recommended filing of libel charges against ABS-CBN executives Cecilia Drilon and Venancio Borromeo, and news reporter Marie Lozano.

Quezon City prosecutors held that the three acted in bad faith when they made statements against Fullido during the network’s internal probe into the sexual harassment complaint against Favila and Asprec. —  Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Edu Punay 

ABS-CBN GRETCHEN FULLIDO SEXUAL HARASSMENT
