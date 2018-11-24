'Tomas' leaves PAR but may reenter

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Tomas (international name Man-yi) has exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday morning but may reenter within the next 12 to 24 hours, PAGASA said.

In its 11:00 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the state weather bureau said "Tomas" was last spotted at 1,445 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, outside PAR.

The typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of 145 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph. It is moving north northeast at 15 kph.

"Tomas" first entered the eastern part of the country on late Friday evening.

"Typhoon 'Tomas' is not expected to make landfall and has no direct effect on any part of the country at the moment," PAGASA said.

"However, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon, sea travel is risky over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Visayas due to rough to very rough seas," it added.