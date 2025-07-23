^

Weather

'Dante' becomes a storm as 'Emong' develops

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 11:00am
Himawari satellite rendering from the Japan Meteorological Institute shows Tropical Depression Emong and Tropical Storm Dante as of 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
JMA / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area affecting northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression “Emong” on Wednesday morning, coinciding with Dante’s intensification to tropical storm strength. 

In a 10:15 a.m. update on July 23, state weather bureau PAGASA reported that both weather systems strengthened at around 8 a.m.

Tropical Depression Emong has been tracked 105 kilometers northwest of Northern Luzon, carrying winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts up to 55 kph as it moves west-southwest at 35 kph. 

Further east of the country, Tropical Storm Dante maintains its position 880 kilometers from extreme Northern Luzon with stronger 65 kph winds and 80 kph gusts, advancing north-northwest at 15 kph.

Another LPA. The state weather bureau is also monitoring a low-pressure area outside of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), about 2,340 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, with a high probability of becoming a tropical depression within 24 hours.

Effects. Several provinces, cities and municipalities, meanwhile, have declared a state of calamity due to the combined effects of the earlier cyclone and torrential rains to access their local government’s quick response fund, especially after thousands of families have been displaced.

Classes and government work have also been suspended over the past two days in more than 30 provinces. 

The severe flooding plaguing the country, however, mainly stems primarily from the southwest monsoon (habagat), which has dumped heavy to torrential rains nationwide over the past week.

PAGASA advised the public to monitor its official channels for updates on tropical cyclones, wind signal advisories and heavy rainfall forecasts.

DANTEPH

EMONGPH

HABAGAT

PAGASA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION EMONG

WEATHER
