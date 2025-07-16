^

Weather

LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Crising

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 10:53am
LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Crising
Satellite rendering shows Tropical Depression Crising as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility has intensified into Tropical Depression Crising as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, according to PAGASA. 

In its 10 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said Crising was spotted 780 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 50 kph. 

It is moving westward at 35 kph.  

Crising is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte.

Apart from the tropical depression, the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to bring persistent rains, particularly over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Zambales and Bataan.

PAGASA will begin issuing advisories on Crising starting 11 a.m.

PAGASA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New LPA spotted inside PAR &mdash; PAGASA

New LPA spotted inside PAR — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
In its 2 p.m. advisory on Tuesday, July 15, PAGASA said that the LPA is estimated to be at 1040 kilometers (km) east of Southeastern...
Weather
fbtw
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions in LGUs on July 7
play

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions in LGUs on July 7

9 days ago
Here are the areas that announced class suspensions so far.
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Danas&rsquo; intensifies into typhoon &mdash; PAGASA

‘Danas’ intensifies into typhoon — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
As of 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, the center of Typhoon Danas was estimated to be 385 kilometers west-northwest of Itbayat,...
Weather
fbtw
Wind signals lifted as 'Bising' leaves PAR
play

Wind signals lifted as 'Bising' leaves PAR

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 11 days ago
Tropical Depression “Bising” has cleared the Philippine area of responsibility as of July 4 afternoon. With the...
Weather
fbtw
Severe tropical storm outside PAR to bring rains to extreme Northern Luzon

Severe tropical storm outside PAR to bring rains to extreme Northern Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
A severe tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility may bring rains to parts of Luzon, the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Bising' leaves Philippine area, heads for China

'Bising' leaves Philippine area, heads for China

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
"Bising" (international name Danas), which affected 13,000 in the Philippines, has left the Philippine area of...
Weather
fbtw
Typhoon Bising weakens after landfall, to exit PAR

Typhoon Bising weakens after landfall, to exit PAR

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
Typhoon Bising (international name: Danas) has weakened after making landfall in Taiwan and is expected to exit the Philippine...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 raised in Luzon as LPA strengthens into Tropical Depression Bising

Signal No. 1 raised in Luzon as LPA strengthens into Tropical Depression Bising

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 12 days ago
The low pressure area off Cagayan strengthened into Tropical Depression Bising on Friday, July 1, prompting PAGASA to...
Weather
fbtw
LPA near Cagayan may develop into tropical cyclone by weekend &mdash; PAGASA

LPA near Cagayan may develop into tropical cyclone by weekend — PAGASA

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 13 days ago
The low pressure area spotted east northeast of Cagayan may intensify into a tropical cyclone before it exits the Philippine...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with