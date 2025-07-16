LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Crising

Satellite rendering shows Tropical Depression Crising as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility has intensified into Tropical Depression Crising as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, according to PAGASA.

In its 10 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said Crising was spotted 780 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 50 kph.

It is moving westward at 35 kph.

Crising is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte.

Apart from the tropical depression, the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to bring persistent rains, particularly over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Zambales and Bataan.

PAGASA will begin issuing advisories on Crising starting 11 a.m.