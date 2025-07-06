â€˜Danasâ€™ intensifies into typhoon â€” PAGASA

‘Danas’ intensifies into typhoon — PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Formerly a severe tropical storm, Danas has intensified into a typhoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, Danas remained outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The typhoon was located approximately 395 kilometers west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 150 kph. It was moving north-northwestward at 10 kph.

In its earlier forecast, PAGASA said the trough of Danas may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over extreme northern Luzon, particularly in Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat remains the prevailing weather system affecting most parts of the country.

