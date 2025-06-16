Rains likely to drench Philippines on opening of classes

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines —Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to much of the country on Monday, June 16, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will affect Mindanao, while easterly winds will influence the Visayas and the eastern section of Luzon, PAGASA noted.

Mindanao: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Visayas, Bicol Region, Quezon: Cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms triggered by localized storms.

PAGASA cautioned residents in all affected areas about possible flash floods or landslides, especially during periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.