^

Weather

3 weather systems to bring clouds, rain across Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 9:13am
3 weather systems to bring clouds, rain across Philippines
Motorists and commuters navigate heavy rain along Taft Avenue near the LRT's United Nations Station on February 18.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rain are expected in several parts of the country on Sunday, March 9, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said the shear line will affect the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will impact Northern Luzon.

Bicol Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna and Quezon may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line. Residents in these areas are advised to watch out for possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the shear line may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

In Mindanao and parts of Palawan, the easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Palawan.

The rest of the country may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Meanwhile, Batanes, Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

 

AMIHAN

EASTERLIES

PAGASA

RAINS

SHEAR LINE

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Easterlies to bring cloudy skies nationwide; Occidental Mindoro under danger heat index

Easterlies to bring cloudy skies nationwide; Occidental Mindoro under danger heat index

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
The easterlies are expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains across the country.
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

5 days ago
Several local government units in Luzon have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, March 4, due to the high heat...
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

5 days ago
Several local government units in Luzon have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, March 4, due to the high heat...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies, scattered rains persist across the country &mdash; PAGASA

Cloudy skies, scattered rains persist across the country — PAGASA

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 11 days ago
Three weather systems are expected to bring overcast skies and scattered rainshowers across the country on Wednesday, February...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index &mdash; PAGASA

3 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
Three areas in the Philippines may experience scorching temperatures of up to 46°C (°C) on Monday, March 3, the state...
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

6 days ago
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Amihan to affect Luzon, easterlies in Mindanao

PAGASA: Amihan to affect Luzon, easterlies in Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | 12 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon may expect cloudy...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies expected on February 24 due to &lsquo;amihan,&rsquo; easterlies

Cloudy skies expected on February 24 due to ‘amihan,’ easterlies

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies to Luzon and other parts of the country on Monday, February 24, the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with