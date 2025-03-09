3 weather systems to bring clouds, rain across Philippines

Motorists and commuters navigate heavy rain along Taft Avenue near the LRT's United Nations Station on February 18.

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rain are expected in several parts of the country on Sunday, March 9, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said the shear line will affect the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will impact Northern Luzon.

Bicol Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna and Quezon may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line. Residents in these areas are advised to watch out for possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the shear line may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

In Mindanao and parts of Palawan, the easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Palawan.

The rest of the country may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Meanwhile, Batanes, Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.