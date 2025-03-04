Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

A student uses a bag to protect herself from the sun during a hot day in Manila on April 2, 2024. More than a hundred schools in the Philippine capital shut their classrooms on April 2, as the tropical heat hit "danger" levels, education officials said.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units in Luzon have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, March 4, due to the high heat index forecast by PAGASA for the day.

The following is the list of LGUs that have suspended classes based on their announcements online.

Metro Manila

City of Manila — all levels, public and private; shift to alternative learning modality

Quezon City — face-to-face classes, public and private; Daycare, Kindergarten to Senior High School

Cavite province

Bacoor, Cavite — face-to-face classes, Pre-school to Grade 12

Bataan province

Abucay — all levels, public and private

Hermosa — all levels, public and private

Orani — all levels, public and private

Samal — all levels, public and private

PAGASA earlier issued a two-day forecast indicating that the heat index is expected to reach 46°C on March 3 and 4.

The state weather bureau started issuing heat index bulletins on March 1 in anticipation of the warmer temperatures triggered by the end of northeast monsoon or amihan.