Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units in Luzon have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, March 4, due to the high heat index forecast by PAGASA for the day.
The following is the list of LGUs that have suspended classes based on their announcements online.
Metro Manila
- City of Manila — all levels, public and private; shift to alternative learning modality
- Quezon City — face-to-face classes, public and private; Daycare, Kindergarten to Senior High School
Cavite province
- Bacoor, Cavite — face-to-face classes, Pre-school to Grade 12
Bataan province
- Abucay — all levels, public and private
- Hermosa — all levels, public and private
- Orani — all levels, public and private
- Samal — all levels, public and private
PAGASA earlier issued a two-day forecast indicating that the heat index is expected to reach 46°C on March 3 and 4.
The state weather bureau started issuing heat index bulletins on March 1 in anticipation of the warmer temperatures triggered by the end of northeast monsoon or amihan.
- Latest
- Trending