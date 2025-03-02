Easterlies, ‘amihan,’ to bring cloudy skies on March 2

Pedestrians with their umbrellas cross the EDSA-Kamias intersection in Quezon City on Sept. 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with rain are expected nationwide due to the easterlies and the northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan," the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast for Sunday, March 2, PAGASA said that the amihan may affect Northern Luzon, while the easterlies will impact the rest of the country.

The Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan

Meanwhile, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.