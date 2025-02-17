Rains expected in Luzon due to 2 weather systems, ITCZ affecting Mindanao

Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines —Three weather systems are expected to bring rain to Luzon and Mindanao on Monday, February 17, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the shear line and northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan," will affect Luzon on Monday, while an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to bring rain to parts of Mindanao.

Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao can expect cloudy skies with rain due to the amihan.

Isabela and Aurora may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms from the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of Isabela and Aurora of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The ITCZ is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Palawan, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA also warned of the possibility of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains in these areas.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau also warned residents of these areas about the possibility of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.