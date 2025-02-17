^

Weather

Rains expected in Luzon due to 2 weather systems, ITCZ affecting Mindanao

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 10:22am
Rains expected in Luzon due to 2 weather systems, ITCZ affecting Mindanao
Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines —Three weather systems are expected to bring rain to Luzon and Mindanao on Monday, February 17, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the shear line and northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan," will affect Luzon on Monday, while an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to bring rain to parts of Mindanao.

Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao can expect cloudy skies with rain due to the amihan.

Isabela and Aurora may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms from the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of Isabela and Aurora of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The ITCZ is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Palawan, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA also warned of the possibility of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains in these areas.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau also warned residents of these areas about the possibility of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

AMIHAN

PAGASA

RAINS

SHEAR LINE

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: 3 weather systems to trigger rains across Philippines

PAGASA: 3 weather systems to trigger rains across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the shear Line may affect extreme Northern Luzon while the Intertropical Convergence...
Weather
fbtw
Amihan, shear line to bring rainy weather over Luzon

Amihan, shear line to bring rainy weather over Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 5 days ago
Cloudy skies with rain are expected across Luzon due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan" and the shear line, the...
Weather
fbtw
Rains to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas as campaign period begins

Rains to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas as campaign period begins

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
PAGASA said the shear line may affect Southern Luzon and Visayas while amihan may affect the rest of Luzon.
Weather
fbtw
Rains to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas as campaign period begins

Rains to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas as campaign period begins

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
PAGASA said the shear line may affect Southern Luzon and Visayas while amihan may affect the rest of Luzon.
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rains to persist over parts of the Philippines on Saturday

Rains to persist over parts of the Philippines on Saturday

9 days ago
Rains will continue to affect several parts of the country due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon, state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Expect rain as three weather systems affect Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

Expect rain as three weather systems affect Philippines — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
Cloudy skies with rain are expected in some parts of the country due to three weather systems, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
Easterlies, amihan to bring rains nationwide

Easterlies, amihan to bring rains nationwide

By Ian Laqui | 12 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that Luzon may have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon, locally known...
Weather
fbtw
Rains expected as amihan, easterlies persist

Rains expected as amihan, easterlies persist

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
The northeast monsoon or amihan and the easterlies are expected to bring cloudy skies and rains across the country,...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies, rains expected across country due to easterlies

Cloudy skies, rains expected across country due to easterlies

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
In its weather forecast on Monday, February 3, PAGASA said that the amihan may affect Northern Luzon while the easterlies...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with