3 weather systems to bring rains across Philippines

Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 12:08pm
Satellite-based rendering as of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), shear line, and northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to bring rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau reported on Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Negros Island Region, and Palawan province will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Shear line will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over the provinces of Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will also have cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

These areas will experience possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to a time heavy rains, PAGASA said.

Northeast monsoon will also prevail over Ilocos Region and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region but it has “no significant impact”.

Extreme northern Luzon will experience strong to gale winds heading northeast with rough to very rough coastal waters, generating 3.4 to 5 meters waves.

INTERTROPICAL CONVERGENCE ZONE

SHEAR LINE

WEATHER REPORT
