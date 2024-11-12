â€˜Nikaâ€™ crawling out of PAR; â€˜Ofelâ€™ expected to bring rains

^

Weather

‘Nika’ crawling out of PAR; ‘Ofel’ expected to bring rains

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 12:48pm
Satellite image showing Severe Tropical Storm Nika 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) is expected to weaken as it moves northwestward across the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday, November 12, state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday, November 12, PAGASA said that NIka is estimated at 225 kilometers west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, or 315 kilometers West of Calayan, Cagayan.

It moves northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of 115 kph and maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center. 

Tropical cyclone wind signal

The state weather bureau placed the following areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte

  • Sarrat
  • Piddig
  • Bangui
  • Vintar
  • Burgos
  • Pagudpud
  • Bacarra
  • Adams
  • Pasuquin
  • Carasi
  • San Nicolas
  • Dumalneg
  • Laoag City

Northern portion of Apayao

  • Luna
  • Calanasan

Northwestern portion of Cagayan

  • Abulug
  • Pamplona
  • Sanchez-Mira
  • Santa Praxedes
  • Claveria

Northwestern portion of Babuyan Islands

  • Calayan Island
  • Dalupiri Island
  • Fuga Island

Areas under Wind Signal No. 1 may experience minimal to minor wind impacts, but the northeasterly wind flow will likely bring additional strong to gale-force gusts to exposed regions. 

PAGASA warned residents in mountainous and coastal locations should take precautions as winds are expected to be slightly stronger in open and elevated areas.

Forecast track and intensity

Nika is expected to continue its northwestward path, gradually exiting the Philippine area of responsibility within the next half day. 

Although it is weakening, it will likely remain a severe tropical storm throughout its passage within PAR. 

Ofel expected to bring rains

In a separate weather advisory, Pagasa said that tropical storm “Ofel” (international name: Usagi) is currently not directly affecting any part of the country. 

However, it is expected to bring rains in the following areas on the following areas on Friday, November 15:

Heavy to Intense (100-200 mm)

  • Cagayan
  • Isabela

Moderate to Heavy (50-100 mm)

  • Apayao
  • Kalinga

Other hazards

A gale warning has also been raised for the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, advising caution for sea travel. 

Wave heights could reach up to 4.5 meters in the waters around Ilocos Norte and northern Ilocos Sur, making sea travel risky. 

Mariners are strongly advised to stay in port, and small sea vessels, including motorbancas, are urged not to venture out in rough sea conditions.

PAGASA

SEVERE TROPICAL STORM

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
