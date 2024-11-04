^

Weather

New storm 'Marce' enters PAR, may turn into typhoon

Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 7:55am
New storm 'Marce' enters PAR, may turn into typhoon
Graphic based on satellite rendering shows the approximate location of tropical cyclone "Marce" as of early morning on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression has intensified into Tropical Storm Marce (international name Yinxing) upon entering the Philippine area of responsibility early Monday morning, November 4.

As of 4 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA located Marce 935 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The storm is currently moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

PAGASA forecasts that Marce will gradually intensify and may reach severe tropical storm category by Tuesday morning or afternoon, November 5, with the possibility of becoming a typhoon by Tuesday evening or Wednesday early morning, November 6. The weather bureau warns that rapid intensification is likely.

Potential impact, hazards

While no Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are currently hoisted, Signal No. 1 may be raised over portions of Cagayan by tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5.

PAGASA notes that the highest possible Wind Signal during Marce's occurrence could reach Signal No. 4.

The storm's movement may enhance the surge of northeasterly wind flow, bringing rains over Extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Luzon beginning tomorrow or Tuesday.

Strong to gale-force gusts are expected today over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon.

Other conditions. Rough seas with waves up to 3.0 meters are expected over the seaboards of Batanes and Ilocos Norte. Small seacraft operators are advised not to venture out to sea in these areas.

Uncertain forecast track

Forecast track of tropical cyclone "Marce" as of early morning on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
PAGASA

PAGASA indicates high uncertainty in the storm's track after Wednesday afternoon, presenting two possible scenarios:

1. Either Marce will move more westward towards Extreme Northern Luzon or mainland Luzon, or
2. It will move erratically over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

The potential landfall area may range from the Babuyan Islands down to the Isabela area.

vuukle comment

MARCEPH

TROPICAL CYCLONE

TROPICAL STORM

WEATHER REPORT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'
play

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Kristine", the eleventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Leon'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Leon'

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Leon", the twelfth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this year....
Weather
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Leon' is on track to become typhoon

More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Leon' is on track to become typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 days ago
Severe Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) has slightly intensified while moving over the Philippine Sea and...
Weather
fbtw
'Leon' weakens into typhoon as it approaches Taiwan

'Leon' weakens into typhoon as it approaches Taiwan

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 days ago
Cyclone Leon has weakened from a super typhoon to a typhoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday, October ...
Weather
fbtw
Metro Manila, 30 other areas under Signal No. 2 due to 'Kristine'

Metro Manila, 30 other areas under Signal No. 2 due to 'Kristine'

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
In Pagasa’s 11 a.m. forecast on Wednesday, October 23, Kristine is estimated at 255 kilometers (km) east of Baler, Aurora...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Batanes downgraded to Signal No. 2 as 'Leon' makes landfall in Taiwan

Batanes downgraded to Signal No. 2 as 'Leon' makes landfall in Taiwan

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has further downgraded the Batanes to Wind Signal No. 2 at most, as Typhoon Leon (international...
Weather
fbtw
Batanes downgraded to Signal No. 4 as 'Leon' keeps strength

Batanes downgraded to Signal No. 4 as 'Leon' keeps strength

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Batanes has been downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 as Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) advances...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 5 still hoisted over parts of Batanes due to Super Typhoon Leon

Signal No. 5 still hoisted over parts of Batanes due to Super Typhoon Leon

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
Parts of Batanes remain under Signal No. 5 as Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) continues to severely impact...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 4 hoisted as Super Typhoon Leon nears Batanes

Signal No. 4 hoisted as Super Typhoon Leon nears Batanes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 4 over Batanes as Super Typhoon Leon approaches the province on Wednesday,...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 3 up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Leon' strengthens

Signal No. 3 up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Leon' strengthens

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 5 days ago
Signal No. 3 has been raised over Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Typhoon Leon continued to intensify...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with