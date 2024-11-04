New storm 'Marce' enters PAR, may turn into typhoon

Graphic based on satellite rendering shows the approximate location of tropical cyclone "Marce" as of early morning on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression has intensified into Tropical Storm Marce (international name Yinxing) upon entering the Philippine area of responsibility early Monday morning, November 4.

As of 4 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA located Marce 935 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The storm is currently moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

PAGASA forecasts that Marce will gradually intensify and may reach severe tropical storm category by Tuesday morning or afternoon, November 5, with the possibility of becoming a typhoon by Tuesday evening or Wednesday early morning, November 6. The weather bureau warns that rapid intensification is likely.

Potential impact, hazards

While no Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are currently hoisted, Signal No. 1 may be raised over portions of Cagayan by tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5.

PAGASA notes that the highest possible Wind Signal during Marce's occurrence could reach Signal No. 4.

The storm's movement may enhance the surge of northeasterly wind flow, bringing rains over Extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Luzon beginning tomorrow or Tuesday.

Strong to gale-force gusts are expected today over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon.

Other conditions. Rough seas with waves up to 3.0 meters are expected over the seaboards of Batanes and Ilocos Norte. Small seacraft operators are advised not to venture out to sea in these areas.

Uncertain forecast track

PAGASA Forecast track of tropical cyclone "Marce" as of early morning on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

PAGASA indicates high uncertainty in the storm's track after Wednesday afternoon, presenting two possible scenarios:

1. Either Marce will move more westward towards Extreme Northern Luzon or mainland Luzon, or

2. It will move erratically over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

The potential landfall area may range from the Babuyan Islands down to the Isabela area.